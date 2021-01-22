Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Groudon Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Raid Hour, let's take a dig deep into Groudon's lore.

Dex entry number 382, Groudon is a pure Ground-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Continent Pokémon," this is what Groudon's Dex entry says:

Groudon is said to be the personification of the land itself. Legends tell of its many clashes against Kyogre, as each sought to gain the power of nature.

In the original game series, Groudon is, along with Kyogre, the game mascot of the core Generation Four games. Groudon is the Pokémon Ruby mascot and is, also along with Kyogre and the Dragon/Flying-type species Rayquaza, part of the group known by fans as the "weather trio." Groudon can be discovered in the original game in the Cave of Origin after a lash with Team Magma. Groudon has a special Primal Reversion power that allows it to transform into its original state, which is not an official Mega Evolution but is treated much like it. This has not yet been added to GO, but it is referenced in Kyogre's Dex entry so is likely to be added to the game in the future.

For fans of the anime, Groudon appears throughout the Ruby and Sapphire series as well as Pokémon the Series: XY. It debuts in Gaining Groudon and then returns in The Scuffle of Legends, where it does battle with its rival, Kyogre. Interestingly, it also features kind of in the film Jirachi: Wish Maker, where a magician makes Jirachi summon groudon, but it ends up being a false Groudon. Other real Groudon appears in the movies, including Hoopa and the Clash of Ages prominently and then in cameos of the opening sequences of other films.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Groudon:

Sapphire: Groudon has the power to scatter rain clouds and make water evaporate with light and heat. It came as a savior to people who had been suffering from terrible floods.

Diamond/Pearl: It had been asleep in underground magma ever since it fiercely fought Kyogre long ago.

Alpha Sapphire: Through Primal Reversion and with nature's full power, it will take back its true form. It can cause magma to erupt and expand the landmass of the world.