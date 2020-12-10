Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Kyurem Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Kyurem's current stay as the Legendary Raid Boss, let's take a deep dive into this icy dragon's lore.

Dex entry number 646, Kyurem is a dual Dragon/Ice-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Legendary Pokémon is not known to have a gender. Referred to as the "Boundary Pokémon," this is what Kyurem's Dex entry says:

It generates a powerful, freezing energy inside itself, but its body became frozen when the energy leaked out.

Kyurem has two formes (the Pokémon-world spelling of "forms" when related to variants in a species) that have not yet been released: White Kyurem and Black Kyurem. White Kyurem occurs when Kyurem fuses with the Dragon/Fire-type Pokémon Reshiram, while Black Kyurem occurs when the same happens with the Dragon/Electric-type Pokémon Zekrom. While it's called fusion, it's truly more of an absorption than anything else, as the base Pokémon remains Kyurem with boosted powers. While the base Kyurem has somewhat decent stats in Pokémon GO, White and Black Kyurem are set to top the Dragon-type meta in the game when they are released. Unfortunately, there is no word yet on when these formes will arrive.

For fans of the anime, Kyurem appears in two of the films, where all three formes are displayed: Kyurem VS. The Sword of Justice, where this Unovan dragon gets the title role, and also Hoopa and the Clash of Ages where it has a smaller role.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Kyurem:

White: It can produce ultracold air. Its body is frozen.

X: This legendary ice Pokémon waits for a hero to fill in the missing parts of its body with truth or ideals.

Sword: Dwelling within it is a power even greater than that of Reshiram or Zekrom, but the extreme cold keeps that power bound.

Shield: It appears that this Pokémon uses its powers over ice to freeze its own body in order to stabilize its cellular structure.