Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Shroomish Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Shroomish Spotlight Hour, let's take a look at this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 285, Shroomish is a pure Grass-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Mushroom Pokémon" for rather obvious reasons, this is what Shroomish's Dex entry says:

Shroomish live in damp soil in the dark depths of forests. They are often found keeping still under fallen leaves. This Pokémon feeds on compost that is made up of fallen, rotted leaves.

Shroomish evolves into Breloom, which keeps the "Mushroom" classification but takes on the spicy dual typing of Grass/Fighting, which makes it a very useful species in battle. In the original games, Shroomish debuted in Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire and could be found in the Petalburg Woods.

For fans of the anime, Shroomish has quite a few prominent features, and even an episode named after it with Taming of the Shroomish, which featured a group of the species and then, later, another with A Shroomish Skirmish. It also features prominently in Cheer Pressure and Promoting Healthy Tangrowth! as well as having a long, long list of cameo appearances in both the episodes and the movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Shroomish:

Sapphire: If Shroomish senses danger, it shakes its body and scatters spores from the top of its head. This Pokémon's spores are so toxic, they make trees and weeds wilt.

Diamond/Pearl: It spouts poison spores from the top of its head. These spores cause pain all over if inhaled.