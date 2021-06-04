Pokémon GO Addresses Unavailability Of Mime Jr. & Deerling

Man, the Silph Road acts swiftly and decisively. The researchers over at the popular Pokémon GO subreddit r/TheSilphRoad discovered at the very start of Pokémon GO's new Season of Discovery that two unfortunate changes had been made. They confirmed at the start of the season that European regional Mime Jr. had been removed from 5 KM Eggs and, because that is the only place it has been catchable, the entire game. Also, Summer Deerling appeared to be nowhere to be found. Now, sometimes, things like this take Niantic a long time to respond to, if a response is ever offered at all. This time, they too acted with efficiency. Here's what Niantic had to say about this Pokémon GO problem.

On their official Twitter page, Niantic acknowledged the issue in Pokémon GO and offered a fix:

Trainers, Deerling is now appearing in the wild more often, and Mime Jr. is available again in 5km Eggs throughout Europe. Thank you for your reports!

Good to see Pokémon GO getting swift with the fixes, that's for sure. I can't say I've seen a single Summer Deerling, though, and this fix was posted three days ago. It's odd. Autumn Deerling was common, Winter Deerling was far rarer, Spring Deerling was the most common of them all, and now Summer Deerling seems prohibitively rare. Niantic says it's there, but I guess it'll take some intense grinding to run into one.

The Season of Discovery's first event will launch on Tuesday with A Very Slow Discovery. This event will bring forth the release of Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro to Pokémon GO for the first time. Stay tuned for Bleeding Cool's coverage on that event as we get closer to launch. Until then, best of luck finding the elusive Summer Deerling that is apparently spawning more often!