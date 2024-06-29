Niantic's stunning new event Pokémon GO Wild Area will bring forth the debut of Toxtricity, Mighty Pokémon, and more new features.
Pokémon GO Announces 8th Anniversary Party Event
Grimer gets a new costume, Shiny Meltan returns, and more in the newly announced 8th Anniversary Event in Niantic's Pokémon GO.
- Pokémon GO's 8th Anniversary Event runs from June 28 to July 3, 2024.
- Party Hat Grimer debuts, Shiny Meltan returns, with special event spawns.
- Raids feature a higher Shiny chance; lucky bonuses and challenges abound.
- Paid Timed Research offers exclusive rewards, incl. a Shiny Meltan encounter.
Niantic has announced a new event celebrating its 8th Anniversary. Let's take a look at what is coming to the game for the party.
Here's what's happening for the 8th Anniversary Party event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- New Pokémon: There are no new species coming in this event, but Grimer will wear a costume for the first time. Party Hat Grimer will be available, is Shiny-capable, and can be evolved into Party Hat Muk.
- Shiny Meltan Returns: Metal will be available to encounter in its Shiny form when you use a Mystery Box during the event. Mystery Boxes can be opened more frequently during the event.
- Wild Spawns:
- Costumed Pokémon include: Party Hat Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Party Hat Squirtle, Party Hat Grimer, Party Hat Eevee, and Cake Hat Pikachu. All can be Shiny.
- Standard spawns including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn.
- Special spawn windows include the following timelines, where the listed Pokémon will spawn with greater frequency:
- June 28 at 10:00 a.m. – June 29 at 11:59 p.m. local time: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. All can be Shiny.
- June 30 at 12:00 a.m. – July 1 at 11:59 p.m. local time: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott. All can be Shiny.
- July 2 at 12:00 a.m. – July 3 at 8:00 p.m. local time: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. All can be Shiny except Popplio.
- Raids:
- Raid Bonus: Pokémon appearing in one-star raids will have a greater chance of being a Shiny Pokémon than when found in the wild.
- Tier One: Party Hat Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Party Hat Squirtle, Party Hat Grimer, and Cake Hat Pikachu. All can be Shiny.
- Event Bonuses:
- Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.
- Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades.
- Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles!
- Chance of finding 8 or 88 (or maybe more!) Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with a Golden Lure Module.
- Special limited-time bonuses:
- June 28 at 10:00 a.m. – June 29 at 11:59 p.m. local time: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator on these days.
- June 30 at 12:00 a.m. – July 1 at 11:59 p.m. local time: 2× XP for catching Pokémon.
- July 2 at 12:00 a.m. – July 3 at 8:00 p.m. local time: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.
- Field Research: Encounters include Starters and event-themed Pokémon. Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert.
- Timed Research:
- Free Timed Research will feature XP, Stardust, and encounters with Party Hat Raticate, Party Hat Nidorino, Party Hat Wobbuffet, and Meltan. All can be Shiny.
- Paid Timed Research will cost US $2.00 and will feature: 1 Incubator, 1 Super Incubator, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Rocket Radar, 1 Star Piece, 1 Poffin, an encounter with Meltan (can be Shiny), and 88,888 XP. Niantic notes:
- "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."
