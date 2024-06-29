Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic Labs, pokemon, Shared Skies

Pokémon GO Announces 8th Anniversary Party Event

Grimer gets a new costume, Shiny Meltan returns, and more in the newly announced 8th Anniversary Event in Niantic's Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Pokémon GO's 8th Anniversary Event runs from June 28 to July 3, 2024.

Party Hat Grimer debuts, Shiny Meltan returns, with special event spawns.

Raids feature a higher Shiny chance; lucky bonuses and challenges abound.

Paid Timed Research offers exclusive rewards, incl. a Shiny Meltan encounter.

Niantic has announced a new event celebrating its 8th Anniversary. Let's take a look at what is coming to the game for the party.

Here's what's happening for the 8th Anniversary Party event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: There are no new species coming in this event, but Grimer will wear a costume for the first time. Party Hat Grimer will be available, is Shiny-capable, and can be evolved into Party Hat Muk.

There are no new species coming in this event, but Grimer will wear a costume for the first time. Party Hat Grimer will be available, is Shiny-capable, and can be evolved into Party Hat Muk. Shiny Meltan Returns: Metal will be available to encounter in its Shiny form when you use a Mystery Box during the event. Mystery Boxes can be opened more frequently during the event.

Metal will be available to encounter in its Shiny form when you use a Mystery Box during the event. Mystery Boxes can be opened more frequently during the event. Wild Spawns: Costumed Pokémon include: Party Hat Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Party Hat Squirtle, Party Hat Grimer, Party Hat Eevee, and Cake Hat Pikachu. All can be Shiny. Standard spawns including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Special spawn windows include the following timelines, where the listed Pokémon will spawn with greater frequency: June 28 at 10:00 a.m. – June 29 at 11:59 p.m. local time: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. All can be Shiny. June 30 at 12:00 a.m. – July 1 at 11:59 p.m. local time: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott. All can be Shiny. July 2 at 12:00 a.m. – July 3 at 8:00 p.m. local time: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. All can be Shiny except Popplio.

Raids: Raid Bonus: Pokémon appearing in one-star raids will have a greater chance of being a Shiny Pokémon than when found in the wild. Tier One: Party Hat Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Party Hat Squirtle, Party Hat Grimer, and Cake Hat Pikachu. All can be Shiny.

Event Bonuses: Increased chance to become Lucky Friends. Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades. Friendship levels will increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles! Chance of finding 8 or 88 (or maybe more!) Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with a Golden Lure Module. Special limited-time bonuses: June 28 at 10:00 a.m. – June 29 at 11:59 p.m. local time: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator on these days. June 30 at 12:00 a.m. – July 1 at 11:59 p.m. local time: 2× XP for catching Pokémon. July 2 at 12:00 a.m. – July 3 at 8:00 p.m. local time: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Field Research: Encounters include Starters and event-themed Pokémon. Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert.

Encounters include Starters and event-themed Pokémon. Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert. Timed Research: Free Timed Research will feature XP, Stardust, and encounters with Party Hat Raticate, Party Hat Nidorino, Party Hat Wobbuffet, and Meltan. All can be Shiny. Paid Timed Research will cost US $2.00 and will feature: 1 Incubator, 1 Super Incubator, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Lucky Egg, 1 Rocket Radar, 1 Star Piece, 1 Poffin, an encounter with Meltan (can be Shiny), and 88,888 XP. Niantic notes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."



