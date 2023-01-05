Pokémon GO Announces Community Day Classic: Larvitar

Pokémon GO has announced Community Day Classic: Larvitar, which will bring back one of the most impactful Community Day attacks from the past: Smack Down for Tyranitar.

Here are the full details for the Community Day Classic: Larvitar in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time

Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time Pokémon feature: Larvitar will return to Community Day after its initial 2018 feature.

Larvitar will return to Community Day after its initial 2018 feature. Special Community Day Move: When a Larvitar or Pupitar are evolved all the way up to the final stage of Tyranitar between 2 PM and 7 PM local time, Tyranitar will be given one of the most impactful Rock-type Fast Attacks in the game: Smack Down. Smack Down Tyranitar is an absolute beast that remains quite useful, so be sure to set a reminder to evolve!

When a Larvitar or Pupitar are evolved all the way up to the final stage of Tyranitar between 2 PM and 7 PM local time, Tyranitar will be given one of the most impactful Rock-type Fast Attacks in the game: Smack Down. Smack Down Tyranitar is an absolute beast that remains quite useful, so be sure to set a reminder to evolve! Community Day Ticketed Research : There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop. Tickers are not yet live, but when they do go live, you will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with a ticket by pressing the "Gift" button instead of "Buy."

: There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop. Tickers are not yet live, but when they do go live, you will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with a ticket by pressing the "Gift" button instead of "Buy." Community Day Classic: Larvitar bonuses: The Community Day bonuses this time around include: Triple XP for catching Pokémon Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Larvitar will be photobombing GO Snapshots and spawning in the wild following you taking that Snapshot.

The Community Day bonuses this time around include:

Here are the other events coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

January 7th from 2 PM – 5 PM : Chespin Community Day

: Chespin Community Day January 10th – January 16th, 2023 : Twinkling Fantasy Event

: Twinkling Fantasy Event January 14th – January 15th, 2023 : GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone

: GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone January 19th – January 23rd, 2023 : January Community Day Classic: Larvitar

: January Community Day Classic: Larvitar January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event