Pokémon GO Announces Community Day Classic: Memories Of Mudkip

Niantic has announced the second Community Day Classic event to come to Pokémon GO. This new event debuted earlier this year with a focus on Bulbasaur, offering a second Community Day in months in which this event appears which features a species that has previously been the subject of a Community Day. The second Community Day Classic won't continue the Kanto Starter sequence that began with Bulbasaur but will instead push forward to one of the most memorable and meta Pokémon: Mudkip.

Niantic announced the full details of Pokémon GO Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudkip today. Here are the full details:

Date & Time: Sunday, April 10th, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time.

Sunday, April 10th, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. Featured Pokémon: Mudkip, the Water-type Hoenn Starter.

Mudkip, the Water-type Hoenn Starter. Community Day exclusive Charged Attack: Trainers that evolve Mudkip or its evolution Marshtomp during the event or up to two hours after the event ends will find themselves with a Swampert suited with the powerful Charged Attack Hydro Cannon which charges quite quickly. This is of course the same move that was featured during the original Mudkip Community Day, and it remains one of the most useful Water-type moves to deploy in battle.

Trainers that evolve Mudkip or its evolution Marshtomp during the event or up to two hours after the event ends will find themselves with a Swampert suited with the powerful Charged Attack Hydro Cannon which charges quite quickly. This is of course the same move that was featured during the original Mudkip Community Day, and it remains one of the most useful Water-type moves to deploy in battle. Ticketed Special Research from the Pokémon GO Shop: Trainers can spend $1.00 USD to purchase the standard exclusive Special Research questline. As usual, we won't know what the tasks and rewards will be, but Community Day questlines have been relatively standard and worth the dollar. In addition to this, there will be a Community Day Box containing available for 1,280 PokéCoins. While I find the ticket to be a terrific value, I cannot say the same for the past few Community Day Boxes. We'll see what will be offered. 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop for free.

Trainers can spend $1.00 USD to purchase the standard exclusive Special Research questline. As usual, we won't know what the tasks and rewards will be, but Community Day questlines have been relatively standard and worth the dollar. In addition to this, there will be a Community Day Box containing available for 1,280 PokéCoins. While I find the ticket to be a terrific value, I cannot say the same for the past few Community Day Boxes. We'll see what will be offered. 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop for free. Community Day Bonuses: Triple Catch XP. Three-hour Incense when activated during the event, but note that stationary Incense is no longer boosted. To activate effective Incense, you must be walking. Stationary Incense will offer a spawn every five minutes. Three-hour Lure Modules a duration. Photobombs from GO Snapshots: Expect Mudkip.

