Pokémon GO Announces Festival Of Lights & More For November 2021

Niantic has announced the next few events going down in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the following details to the official Pokémon GO blog:

Festival of Lights: From ​​November 5, 2021, to November 14, 2021, it's time to celebrate light overcoming darkness with an all-new event!

This is our next event in Pokémon GO so it is likely that we will see details this week. I personally believe that this is when we will see the release of the Electric/Fairy-type Pokémon Dedenne. Here's my thoughts:

Dedenne is featured on the current loading screen. All other Pokémon featured on it have now been released.

Light overcoming darkness: Light = Electric. And what typing is weak to Fairy? Dark-types.

Anyone else have any other theories?

Before that, though, there will be a mini-event that Niantic, for some reason, listed after the Festival of Lights event.

Día de Muertos: From November 1, 2021, to November 2, 2021, we will be celebrating the Día de Muertos with a special event for Trainers around the world.

Last year, there was a similar event that was region-exclusive. The event focused primarily on Duskull, which makes sense considering the skull theme of the holiday. Considering this is a short event, I'd bet that this will contain a similar focus on Duskull and will likely not feature any major Shiny releases.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Event: Celebrate the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl with a special event from November 16, 2021, to November 21, 2021.

It is likely that this will be treated as a major event due to its ties to another game that the Pokémon Company will really want to promote. My bet is that we'll see the Shiny release of a Sinnoh Pokémon. My theories are:

Starly, Combee, Pachirisu, Skuntank, Shellos, Finneon.

All right, let's narrow down. I'll settle on a hot take: Shiny-capable Pachirisu spawning worldwide. Now, this is something I'm hoping for but we won't know for sure until Pokémon GO gives us some more details.

Finally:

???: The Season of Mischief will close out with an epic event! From November 26, 2021, to November 29, 2021, Trainers who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will be able to unlock a Special Research story where Trainers will have an opportunity to learn more about Hoopa. Stay tuned!

The hints are strong: I think we'll see the Season of Mischief season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research culminate with a Hoopa Unbound encounter.