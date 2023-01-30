Pokémon GO Announces New Pikachu & More For Hoenn Tour Niantic has announced new details for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn including new costumed Pikachu, Primal Raids, & details on wild spawns.

The first major Pokémon GO ticketed event of the year, Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, is coming up sooner than some may expect. This event was revealed to feature the release of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre through Primal Raids, Shiny Jirachi through Masterwork Research, and the release of every remaining Shiny Pokémon from Hoenn. However, we can now confirm even more details about Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn including two new costumed Pikachu. Let's get into the details.

Here are some exciting details we can now confirm about Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, which will go down as an in-person event in Las Vegas on February 18th – 19th and as a remote global event on February 25th – 26th:

New costumed Pikachu: Pictured above, you will have a chance to encounter two Shiny Pikachu representing the Hoenn protagonists. There will be a Pikachu wearing Brendan's hat and a Pikachu wearing May's bow. Both will be Shiny-capable.

Egg Pool: 2KM: Pichu, Igglybuff, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Azurill, Wynaut 5KM: Surskit, Gulpin, Cacnea 7KM: Trapinch, Feebas, Bagon, Beldum 10KM: Torkoal, Tropius, Relicanth all hatching out of region

Raids: Tier One: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip Tier Five: Deoxys in all Formes Primal Raids: Kyogre and Groudon, who you can earn Primal Energy for. This will work much like Mega Energy, with a few differences. Details here.

New features: Storage and item bag increase New music inspired by the Ruby and Sapphire games New and rare Field Research that will lead to encounters with Ghost-type Pokémon and Mega Energy

Masterwork Research: Tickets will go live on February 20th and will lead to an encounter with Shiny Jirachi. Those who attend the Las Vegas event will receive a Masterwork Research with fewer steps.

Legendaries in the wild: Latios and Latias will be spawning. If you take a picture with one of them, they will spawn again.

Latios and Latias will be spawning. If you take a picture with one of them, they will spawn again. All Hoenn Shinies released: Like the previous Kanto and Johto tours, this event will see all remaining Hoenn species get their Shiny releases, including Kecleon.

Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge: Niantic writes: "As the earth and sea clash, which side will you stand with? All Trainers will be able to pick between a Ruby and Sapphire badge. The team you pick will shape certain in-person Pokémon encounters! Each hour, you can complete special Field Research on behalf of your team. Depending on which team completes more Field Research, all Trainers will see increased Primal Raids for either Primal Kyogre (Sapphire) or Primal Groudon (Ruby)—plus an increased chance of encountering additional wild Pokémon! The badge Trainers pick at Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas will carry over to the global event the following weekend."

Niantic writes: Wild Spawns: Habitat – Blistering Sands: Torchic, Poochyena, Lotad, Nincada, Makuhita, Nosepass, Aron, Cacena, Numel, Baltoy, Bagon Habitat – Eerie Mists: Ralts, Surskit, Whismur, Meditite, Spoink, Zangoose, Seviper, Chimecho, Absol, Snorunt, Luvdisc, Beldum Habitat – Verdant Earth: Treecko, Zigzagoon, Wurmple, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Skitty, Mawile, Electrike, Roselia, Gulpin, Swablu Habitat – Ancient Shores: Mudkip, Taillow, Wingull, Carvanha, Barboach, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Feebas, Spheal, Clamperl Primal Surge: Kyogre wild encounters: Minun, Illumise, Wailmer, Rainy Castform Primal Surge: Groudon wild encounters: Plusle, Volbeat, Trapinch, Solrick, Sunny Castorm

