How Will Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon Work In Pokémon GO? We can finally confirm the details of how Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon will work in Pokémon GO when released next month.

Pokémon GO has announced the details of the new Primal Reversion mechanic that will debut at Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn. This mechanic is exclusive to Groudon and Kyogre, essentially giving them Mega Evolution that functions in a slightly different way. Let's get into the details.

Here is everything we can currently confirm about Primal Reversion in Pokémon GO:

It will debut for the first time at Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas and will then be released worldwide during the global, remote Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn event.

Like Mega Evolution and Mega Raids, Trainers will be able to earn Primal Energy by defeating Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon in Raids. There will be opportunities to earn Primal Energy outside of these as well.

Like with Mega Evolution, Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre will remain in their Primal forms for eight hours after their initial Reversion. The more times a specific Pokémon undergoes this process, the less Primal Energy will be needed for Primal Reversion.

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon will be sorted in the Mega Pokédex with a change coming to the details of this category.

Primal Raids will feature Kyogre and Groudon in these extra-powerful forms, making them more difficult to raid. Be sure to stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for Primal Raid guides during the events. There will also be Primal Surge Field Research. No details there yet.

During this feature, Kyogre will have the Charged Attack of Origin Pulse, and Groudon will have the Charged Attack of Precipice Blade.

New Primal Reversion Bonuses in Pokémon GO: When Primal Kyogre is in your party, Water-, Electric-, and Bug-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids. When Primal Kyogre is your buddy, catching Water-, Electric-, and Bug-type Pokémon will grant you additional XP and Candy. When Primal Groudon is in your party, Fire-, Grass-, and Ground-type attacks will benefit from attack bonuses in raids. When Primal Groudon is your buddy, catching Fire-, Grass-, and Ground-type Pokémon will grant you additional XP and Candy. You can see a Pokémon's Primal Level and the bonuses granted by that level by navigating to the Pokémon's page and tapping the Primal Level icon.

