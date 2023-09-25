Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon

Pokémon GO Announces October 2023 Spotlight Hours

Pokémon GO announces the full details including Pokémon and bonuses that will be featured in the October 2023 Spotlight Hours.

Niantic has revealed all of the Spotlight Hours for Pokémon GO's Tuesday nights in October 2023. Let's break down what's to come with commentary.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023: Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring

This is a weird one. We aren't that far away from Slowpoke Community Day, which certainly minimized the number of Trainers who would be interested in this Pokémon getting a Spotlight Hour this fast.

Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Shroomish has a very cool, autumnal Shiny form. That could be one of the reasons why it is the feature as we move into fall. After this, though, it's full-on Spooky Season.

Tuesday, October 17th, 2023: Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

This Spotlight Hour will take place right as the Harvest Festival event ends. That makes me think that the Harvest Festival will feature Pumpkaboo as a major spawn and that this Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour will essentially be a "well, if you haven't caught the Shiny yet" kind of offering.

Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Phantump notably has no Shiny market next to its name, but one can hope that it'll get its Shiny release during the first part of the Halloween Event and that this will be updated. We shall see!

Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Yamask is generally on the rarer side, so this Spotlight Hour choice is sure to make many happy.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

September 27th – October 2nd, 2023: Out to Play

Out to Play October 5th – October 9th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event

As-of-yet unannounced event October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day

As-of-yet unannounced Community Day October 21st, 2023: Incense Day

Incense Day October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

