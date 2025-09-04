Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: palkia, pokemon, Tales of Transformation
Pokémon GO Announces September 2025 Content & A New Season
Pokémon GO will kick off the Tales of Transformation season with a busy September featuring two Mega Raid Days, Palkia, & Dialga.
Article Summary
- Pokémon GO’s September 2025 content brings new events, raids, and the Tales of Transformation season.
- Legendary Pokémon Palkia and Dialga return to Five-Star Raids, both available in Shiny form.
- Mega Raids feature top picks like Mega Venusaur, Mega Latias, Mega Steelix, and more all month long.
- Look out for Community Day with Flabébé, two Mega Raid Days, Spotlight Hours, and evolving Max Battles.
Pokémon GO has announced its slate of content for September 2025. Let's take a look!
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in September 2025:
- September 2 – 16: Palkia (can be Shiny)
- September 16 – 23: During these days, Legendary Mega Raids will replace Five-Star Raids
- September 23 – October 7: Dialga (can be Shiny)
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in September 2025 with Max Monday features during their tenure:
- September 2 – 7: Pidove (can be Shiny)
- September 8 – 14: Trubbish (can be Shiny)
- September 15 – 21: Abra (can be Shiny)
- September 22 – 28: Chansey (can be Shiny)
- September 29 – October 5: Beldum (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this September 2025:
- September 2 – 9: Mega Venusaur (can be Shiny), Mega Charizard X (can be Shiny), Mega Charizard Y (can be Shiny), and Mega Blastoise (can be Shiny)
- September 9 – 16: Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny), Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny)
- September 16 – 23: Mega Latias (can be Shiny), Mega Latios (can be Shiny), Mega Gardevoir (can be Shiny), Mega Gallade (can be Shiny)
- September 23 – 30: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny), Mega Lopunny (can be Shiny)
- September 30 – October 7: Mega Steelix (can be Shiny), Mega Scizor (can be Shiny), and Mega Lucario (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2025:
- August 25 – October 15, 2025: XP Celebration
- September 2 – 7, 2025: Kanto Celebration
- September 7, 2025: Mega Sharpedo Raid Day
- September 9 – 14, 2025: Pokémon Concierge Celebration Event
- September 14, 2025: September Community Day: Flabébé
- September 16 – 21, 2025: Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over
- September 20 21, 2025: Shadow Raid Weekened
- September 23 – 27, 2025: Completely Normal
- September 28, 2025: Mega Raid Day: TBA
- September 3o – October 7, 2025: Steel Skyline: Likely to introduce Duraludon
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in September 2025:
- Tuesday, September 2: Pidgey with double evolution XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, September 9: Trubbish with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, September 16: Gothita with double catch XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, September 23: Hoothoot with double catch Candy, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, September 30: Aron with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny
The Raid Hours for the month of September 2025 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, September 3: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, September 10: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)
- Thursday, September 17: Mega Latias (can be Shiny) & Mega Latios (can be Shiny)
- Thursday, September 24: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, October 1: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)
Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Tales of Transformation season:
- Alakazam (can be Shiny)
- Aggron (can be Shiny)
- Frigibax (can be Shiny)
- Sinistea
- Morpeko
- Dreepy.
Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.