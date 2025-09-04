Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: palkia, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Pokémon GO Announces September 2025 Content & A New Season

Pokémon GO will kick off the Tales of Transformation season with a busy September featuring two Mega Raid Days, Palkia, & Dialga.

Article Summary Pokémon GO’s September 2025 content brings new events, raids, and the Tales of Transformation season.

Legendary Pokémon Palkia and Dialga return to Five-Star Raids, both available in Shiny form.

Mega Raids feature top picks like Mega Venusaur, Mega Latias, Mega Steelix, and more all month long.

Look out for Community Day with Flabébé, two Mega Raid Days, Spotlight Hours, and evolving Max Battles.

Pokémon GO has announced its slate of content for September 2025. Let's take a look!

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in September 2025:

September 2 – 16: Palkia (can be Shiny)

Palkia (can be Shiny) September 16 – 23: During these days, Legendary Mega Raids will replace Five-Star Raids

During these days, Legendary Mega Raids will replace Five-Star Raids September 23 – October 7: Dialga (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in September 2025 with Max Monday features during their tenure:

September 2 – 7: Pidove (can be Shiny)

Pidove (can be Shiny) September 8 – 14: Trubbish (can be Shiny)

Trubbish (can be Shiny) September 15 – 21: Abra (can be Shiny)

Abra (can be Shiny) September 22 – 28: Chansey (can be Shiny)

Chansey (can be Shiny) September 29 – October 5: Beldum (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this September 2025:

September 2 – 9: Mega Venusaur (can be Shiny), Mega Charizard X (can be Shiny), Mega Charizard Y (can be Shiny), and Mega Blastoise (can be Shiny)

Mega Venusaur (can be Shiny), Mega Charizard X (can be Shiny), Mega Charizard Y (can be Shiny), and Mega Blastoise (can be Shiny) September 9 – 16: Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny), Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny), Mega Gyarados (can be Shiny) September 16 – 23: Mega Latias (can be Shiny), Mega Latios (can be Shiny), Mega Gardevoir (can be Shiny), Mega Gallade (can be Shiny)

Mega Latias (can be Shiny), Mega Latios (can be Shiny), Mega Gardevoir (can be Shiny), Mega Gallade (can be Shiny) September 23 – 30: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny), Mega Lopunny (can be Shiny)

Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny), Mega Lopunny (can be Shiny) September 30 – October 7: Mega Steelix (can be Shiny), Mega Scizor (can be Shiny), and Mega Lucario (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2025:

August 25 – October 15, 2025: XP Celebration

XP Celebration September 2 – 7, 2025: Kanto Celebration

Kanto Celebration September 7, 2025: Mega Sharpedo Raid Day

Mega Sharpedo Raid Day September 9 – 14, 2025: Pokémon Concierge Celebration Event

Pokémon Concierge Celebration Event September 14, 2025: September Community Day: Flabébé

September Community Day: Flabébé September 16 – 21, 2025: Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over

Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over September 20 21, 2025: Shadow Raid Weekened

Shadow Raid Weekened September 23 – 27, 2025: Completely Normal

Completely Normal September 28, 2025: Mega Raid Day: TBA

Mega Raid Day: TBA September 3o – October 7, 2025: Steel Skyline: Likely to introduce Duraludon

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in September 2025:

Tuesday, September 2: Pidgey with double evolution XP, can be Shiny

Pidgey with double evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 9: Trubbish with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Trubbish with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 16: Gothita with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Gothita with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 23: Hoothoot with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Hoothoot with double catch Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 30: Aron with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of September 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, September 3: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny) Wednesday, September 10: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny) Thursday, September 17: Mega Latias (can be Shiny) & Mega Latios (can be Shiny)

Mega Latias (can be Shiny) & Mega Latios (can be Shiny) Thursday, September 24: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Wednesday, October 1: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the Tales of Transformation season:

Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Aggron (can be Shiny)

Frigibax (can be Shiny)

Sinistea

Morpeko

Dreepy.

