Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Steelix

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Steelix Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Future Flash features a Steelix Illustration Rare by artist nisimono who debuted in Scarlet & Violet - 151.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG presents Future Flash with a Steelix from artist nisimono.

October 2023 releases include sister sets Ancient Roar and Future Flash.

Illustration Rares depict Pokémon in diverse environments, like Steelix at work.

Japanese sets preview potential English-language Pokémon TCG cards for collectors.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

I love how the loose concept of Illustration Rares ("Pokémon depicted in their environments") leads us to such an array of interpretations. The environments we have seen Pokémon range from the wild to domestic to, like this Steelix, at work. Here, Steelix works at a construction site along with some humans, helping act as a lift as they build the foundation of a new building. Artist nisimono draws this Illustration Rare. Like many artists we see contribute to this set, nisimono is new to the hobby as of Scarlet & Violet – 151 where they drew the entire Weedle evolutionary line.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!