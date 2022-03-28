Pokémon GO Announces Spotlight Hours For April 2022

Niantic has announced the Spotlight Hour events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2022. Let's take a look at the offerings.

Here's what we can expect from Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour in April 2022:

April 5th at 6 PM: Stunky with double transfer Candy

I was reading the Silph Road Reddit yesterday and caught an interesting theory. We have a Team GO Rocket event kicking off right before this Spotlight Hour. While Stunky isn't currently Shiny-capable in the game, note that Team GO Rocket events tend to focus on Dark-type and Poison-type Pokémon. It would certainly make sense to get a Stunky Shiny release for this event, which would majorly enrich this Spotlight Hour. We should know soon, so stay tuned for details.

April 12th at 6 PM: Bunnelby with double evolution XP

It's an Easter celebration. Bunnelby is Shiny-capable but definitely note the bonus here. If you already have Shiny Bunnelby, this Spotlight Hour would be a good time to throw on two Lucky Eggs and evolve up your random extra bulk catches. You'll rake in the XP!

April 19th at 6 PM: Oddish with double Catch Stardust

We have Oddish taking the spotlight with double Catch Stardust. Pop two Star Pieces at the start of the hour and get to catching. In the past, Oddish was a relatively common spawn, but it certainly has become relatively rare to see in the wild as more species are introduced into Pokémon GO. Oddish can be Shiny.

April 26th at 6 PM: Sunshine Form Cherrim with double Catch XP

Oh, boy. Sunshine Form Cherrim is quite difficult to catch, so if you're one of those trainers that deletes Razz Berries to make room, you may want to start hoarding those. If you have any hope to pull in some of that extra XP, you're going to want to use Berries to catch those Cherrim. Cherrim cannot currently be Shiny.