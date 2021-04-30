Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 Part 2: Ultra Premier Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. Great League and Great League Remix have wrapped up, and now Ultra League and its Premier Cup, which limits Pokémon to a CP of 2500, is currently active. The special Ultra League Premier Cup bans Legendaries and Mythicals to make a fresh meta. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Premier Cup battles right now.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Ultra League Premier Cup choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Jellicent (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Scrafty (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Ferrothorn (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide) Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Skarmory (powered up with Candy XL): Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Umbreon (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort Alolan Ninetails (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Psyshock Sirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird Talonflame (powered up with Candy XL): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Altaria (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Shadow Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Drifblim (powered up with Candy XL): Hex Icy Wind, Shadow Ball

Most noticeable here is that, since the last time Ultra League Premier was featured in Pokémon GO, Drifbllim has risen in the ranks to knock out Galvantula (Candy XL), which had previously held the 20th rank and has now slipped off the charts to Rank 24.