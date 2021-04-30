Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7 Part 2: Ultra Premier Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is on its final leg in Pokémon GO. Great League and Great League Remix have wrapped up, and now Ultra League and its Premier Cup, which limits Pokémon to a CP of 2500, is currently active. The special Ultra League Premier Cup bans Legendaries and Mythicals to make a fresh meta. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Premier Cup battles right now.

GO Battle League in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Ultra League Premier Cup choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

  1. Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
  2. Shadow Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  3. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  4. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  5. Jellicent (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
  6. Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
  7. Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  8. Scrafty (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
  9. Ferrothorn (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon
  10. Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide)
  11. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  12. Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake
  13. Skarmory (powered up with Candy XL): Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack
  14. Umbreon (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort
  15. Alolan Ninetails (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Psyshock
  16. Sirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird
  17. Talonflame (powered up with Candy XL): Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge
  18. Altaria (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse
  19. Shadow Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake
  20. Drifblim (powered up with Candy XL): Hex Icy Wind, Shadow Ball

Most noticeable here is that, since the last time Ultra League Premier was featured in Pokémon GO, Drifbllim has risen in the ranks to knock out Galvantula (Candy XL), which had previously held the 20th rank and has now slipped off the charts to Rank 24.

