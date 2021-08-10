Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Master League Meta August 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight is nearing its end in Pokémon GO. This time around, this season offered brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has now switched over to Master League, which has no CP limit. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Master League bouts right now.

Master League in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League are:

  1. Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
  2. Melmetal powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
  3. Dialga powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor
  4. Yveltal powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast
  5. Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
  6. Zekrom powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
  7. Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
  8. Togekiss powered up with Candy XL: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower
  9. Reshiram powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat
  10. Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  11. Shadow Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
  12. Shadow Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Ice Beam
  13. Shadow Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
  14. Incarnate Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power
  15. Excadrill powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide
  16. Shadow Snorlax powered up with Candy XL: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  17. Altered Forme Giratina powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
  18. Therian Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Superpower, Stone Edge
  19. Shadow Zapdos powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck, Thunderbolt
  20. Groudon powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake

