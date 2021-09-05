Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Great Remix Meta Sept. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine has begun in Pokémon GO. For this first round, there are two Leagues available: Great League and Great League Remix. I broke down the meta for the Great League in Pokémon GO yesterday, so today let's take a look at the meta of Great League Remix. The Great League Remix has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon and bans the Top 20 species most commonly chosen for Great League. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League Remix bouts right now.

Pokémon GO Battle League image. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League Remix are:

  1. Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  2. Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  3. Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
  4. Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
  5. Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  6. Whiscash: Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, Blizzard
  7. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
  8. Dewgong: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse
  9. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  10. Shadow Beedrill: Poison Jab, X-Scissor, Drill Run
  11. Mandibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
  12. Snowy Forme Castform: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard
  13. Purified Wobbuffet: Counter, Return, Mirror Coat
  14. Mantine: Bubble, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam
  15. Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  16. Chansey (powered up with Candy XL): Pound, Psychic, Hyper Beam
  17. Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  18. Lucario: Counter, Power-up Punch, Shadow Ball
  19. Froslass: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball
  20. Alolan Sandslash: Powder Snow, Ice Punch, Bulldoze

Species that were on our previous list of Pokémon GO's Great League Remix Meta that have now slipped from the Top 20 include:

  1. Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip
  2. Rainy Forme Castform: Water Gun, Water-type Weather Ball, Thunder
  3. Zweilous: Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Dark Pulse
  4. Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball

