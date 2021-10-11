Pokémon GO Confirms Pumpkaboo & New Costumes For Halloween 2021

A new official Pokémon GO image has leaked. This image confirms the release of two new species as well as new costumes for Pokémon GO's upcoming Halloween 2021 event. Let's get into the details.

Pictured in this new Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021 image are:

Pumpkaboo: Earlier, information about Pumpkaboo's release was confirmed by a datamine. It seems that there will be a Pumpkaboo-focused Collection Challenge.

Phantump: This one will come as no surprise to anyone who has opened the game in the past month. The current Halloween-themed opening screen shows Phantump, Pikachu, and the Sinnoh starters doing some shadow play on the wall.

Costumed Drifblim: Drifblim is shown in the image with a flat, purple top hat that looks like it's decorated with some fall-themed fruit and leaves.

Costumed Pikachu: Pikachu has a similar hat, which is less flat and shows Pikachu as a ghost.

Costumed Piplup: The final costumed Pokémon we see is Piplup, which has a pumpkin-themed hat.

Now, here's all that has been confirmed through previous Pokémon GO posts for the Halloween 2021 event:

Pokémon GO Halloween returns: From Friday, October 15, 2021, to Sunday, October 31, 2021, costumed Pokémon will return for our annual spooky event! Look forward to costumed Pokémon appearing in the wild and a new Halloween-themed Special Research story. More details to come soon!

Spotlight Hours leading up to and during the event will be:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Gastly will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Gothita will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Murkrow will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Finally, Legendary Raids during the event will be:

Altered Forme Giratina will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Darkrai that knows the attack Sludge Bomb will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. This is the first time that Darkrai will be appearing in Pokémon GO with this attack! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!

Stay tuned for more updates on the Pokémon GO annual Halloween events as more information comes out.