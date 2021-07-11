Pokémon GO Countdown: 6 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic finally offered more information about the event's Pikachu encounters. They wrote:

Pikachu Pop Star will know Draining Kiss, and Pikachu Rock Star will know Meteor Mash. Pick the one you'd like to encounter as you complete your Special Research! Make sure to take a snapshot during event hours on Saturday after completing your Special Research! By doing so, you'll encounter either Pikachu Pop Star or Pikachu Rock Star, depending on your earlier choice.

That's definitely something to remember. Personally, I'm going to set a "Take a GO Snapshot" alarm so I don't miss this chance.

They then continued to announce GO Snapshot photobombs for the following day:

Make sure to take a snapshot during event hours on Sunday after completing your Special Research! By doing so, you'll encounter either Gardevoir or Flygon wearing a Meloetta-inspired hat, depending on your earlier choice.

What I'm wondering is if this will be the only chance we'll get at each Pokémon or if we'll get more. We already know that the Pikachu spawning in the wild will have the Meloetta hat rather than the Rock Star/Pop Star outfit. Hopefully, we'll be able to get a handful of each to facilitates trades considering there will be six special trades allowed during the event.

To tune in to all of our GO Fest 2021 coverage, be sure to check our event tag every day.

