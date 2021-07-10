Pokémon GO Countdown: 7 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. Day One will focus mostly on Pokémon in the wild, with habitat-themed hours and a boosted Shiny rate. Day Two will focus on raids, with every Legendary Pokémon featured in the history of the game (at least one Forme of each) coming back to Tier Fives. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.

Here's what you can expect on Bleeding Cool in the week leading up to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO.

Countdown series: This first installment of the countdown is just getting things started. Each subsequent installment will focus on a specific tip, including item bag prep, a transfer guide, quick catching tutorials, and more.

Raid Guide minis : This series is currently already being published on Bleeding Cool as of this past week. Check out mini raid guides for each GO Fest 2021 featured Legendary in Pokémon GO. These guides will break down the top 10 overall counters, the top 10 non-Shadow/Mega counters, and tips on creating raid parties that will function against multiple raid bosses with overlapping weaknesses.

: This series is currently already being published on Bleeding Cool as of this past week. Check out mini raid guides for each GO Fest 2021 featured Legendary in Pokémon GO. These guides will break down the top 10 overall counters, the top 10 non-Shadow/Mega counters, and tips on creating raid parties that will function against multiple raid bosses with overlapping weaknesses. Up-to-date coverage: Finally, we are expecting surprises at GO Fest 2021. There's no doubt about that. Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report about the reveals doubtlessly coming this week about GO Fest, Ultra Bonus, and beyond.

To tune in to all of our GO Fest 2021 coverage, be sure to check our event tag every day.

DAYS REMAINING UNTIL POKÉMON GO FEST 2021:

7