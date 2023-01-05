Pokémon GO Drops Shiny Dedenne, Mega Salamence In Next Event

Pokémon GO has announced a major Fairy-type and Dragon-type event for next week. Twinkling Fantasy will include the arrival of Shiny Dedenne and Mega Salamence as well as opportunities to hunt for Axew, Goomy, Noibat, and more.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Twinkling Fantasy Event:

Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Shiny drop: Shiny Dedenne will be released with this event. Dedenne will be available in the wild, Field Research encounters, and Tier Three raids.

Shiny Dedenne will be released with this event. Dedenne will be available in the wild, Field Research encounters, and Tier Three raids. New Mega Raid: Mega Salamence will debut in Mega Raids, allowing Trainers to earn Salamence Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their own Salamence by participating in these raids. This will also unlock Shiny-capable encounters of Salamence.

Mega Salamence will debut in Mega Raids, allowing Trainers to earn Salamence Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their own Salamence by participating in these raids. This will also unlock Shiny-capable encounters of Salamence. Wild spawns: Clefairy, Clefable, Jifflypuff, Dratini, Togetic, Marill, Ralts, Vibrava, Bagon, Deino, and Dedenne. Goomy and Noibat are listed as rare encounters. Damn, this is a solid event! The Shiny-capable Noibat encounters are quite notable here.

Clefairy, Clefable, Jifflypuff, Dratini, Togetic, Marill, Ralts, Vibrava, Bagon, Deino, and Dedenne. Goomy and Noibat are listed as rare encounters. Damn, this is a solid event! The Shiny-capable Noibat encounters are quite notable here. 7 KM Gift Eggs: There will be no event-themed Pokémon in Eggs.

There will be no event-themed Pokémon in Eggs. Field Research encounters: Clefairy, Dratini, Bagon, and Dedenne encounters. Goomy will be available in rare tasks.

Clefairy, Dratini, Bagon, and Dedenne encounters. Goomy will be available in rare tasks. Raids: Tier One: Jigglypuff, Marill, Axew, Deino. This is the best chance that Trainers have had to Shiny hunt Axew in quite a while. Tier Three: Mawile, Druddigon, Dedenne. Tier Five: Zekrom with the special Charged Attack of Fusion Bolt which will have 90 power in Trainer Battles and 140 power in Gym battles and Raids Mega Raids: Mega Salamence makes its debut

Event Bonuses: Double XP for Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws that result in a successful catch. Increased chance for Trainers Level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws. Bonus Candy for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws. Collection Challenge: Rewards 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM, and a Fast TM. GO Snapshot photobomb encounters: We don't know who yet, but a Fairy-type or Dragon-type Pokémon will spawn after photobombing you.

