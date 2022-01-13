Pokémon GO Event Review: Mountains Of Power 2022

The Mountains of Power event has concluded in Pokémon GO. Did this Slugma and Mega Aerodactyl-themed event continue Niantic's string of strong events?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Shiny Slugma : An event with a Shiny release is a lot more uncommon these days than it used to be, so I always have extra appreciation for an event in which Niantic brings the sparkles. This time, we got a terrific Shiny release with Slugma, whose Shiny form looks like dried magma. A great touch from The Pokémon Company's designers.

: An event with a Shiny release is a lot more uncommon these days than it used to be, so I always have extra appreciation for an event in which Niantic brings the sparkles. This time, we got a terrific Shiny release with Slugma, whose Shiny form looks like dried magma. A great touch from The Pokémon Company's designers. Incredible selection of wild spawns : In addition to abundant Slugma spawns, the general wild spawns were unusually strong. We had multiple rare species popping on the map including Ferroseed and Nosepass, both of which can also now be Shiny. Other wild spawns included Geodude, Barboach, and Machop, three species that were at one time quite common but have become less so since the Season structure was added to Pokémon GO.

: In addition to abundant Slugma spawns, the general wild spawns were unusually strong. We had multiple rare species popping on the map including Ferroseed and Nosepass, both of which can also now be Shiny. Other wild spawns included Geodude, Barboach, and Machop, three species that were at one time quite common but have become less so since the Season structure was added to Pokémon GO. Timed Research: I personally loved Timed Research and Special Research. Though this event's offering was brief, any questline tends to enhance an event if it offers desirable encounters, and this one did just that.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Raid rotation: The only weakness of the event was its raid rotation. Heatran and Mega Aerodactyl were fine as the Tier Five and Mega Raid bosses respectively, but outside of those two, there was nothing to raid. Tier One and Tier Three were both quite barren.

Overall

And there we have it. Another solid event from Niantic that continues their string of successes after a rocky 2021. With the Kanto Power Plant event coming up soon and teases of a Helioptile release, it seems as if the quality won't be stopping anytime soon. I'm excited to see Pokémon GO settling into what feels like an exciting pace after a long stretch of uneven content.