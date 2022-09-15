Pokémon GO Event Review: Psychic Spectacular 2022

The Psychic Spectacular 2022 has wrapped up. Pokémon GO has hosted a mixture of terrific and deeply questionable events recently, so let's see how this more traditional week of gameplay measures up. Did it start the Season of Light off with an intriguing offering or did it leave trainers bored?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

The spawn pool included a great mixture of Shiny-capable Pokémon and even species that are normally rare. Munna was particularly a strong feature, as its Shiny form was just released, making the Psychic Spectacular event the first best chance that many Pokémon GO players had to catch it. Decent raids: While there was a drawback to a certain raid feature, the presence of Espurr and Alolan Raichu made both Tier One and Tier Three strong raiding options.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Unown raids: Why feature non-Shiny Unown raids? It felt like bait for people who don't check the blog or read the news. If a species as rare as Unown is featured in raids, turning off the Shiny capability seems excessively stingy.

Overall

Aside from the incomprehensible non-Shiny Unown feature, Pokémon GO kicked off the Season of Light with a solid event here.