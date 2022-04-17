Pokémon GO Event Review: Spring Into Spring 2022

The Spring into Spring 2022 event is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's see if this event lived up to the Eggstravaganzas of previous years.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Costume Evolutions: I like how Flower Crown Togetic, Flower Crown Togekiss, and Flower Crown Lopunny were rolled out. I personally find it to be a Shiny hunter's relief when Costumed Pokémon can't evolve, but I know some players hate it. This is the perfect in-between. Introduce Costumes as non-evolving Pokémon and then unlock their evolutions specifically for an event. That is a clever way to also prolong Pokémon GO's new content.

Special Research & Collection Challenges: I always love Research, and giving us a Collection Challenge on top of it is a major bonus.

I always love Research, and giving us a Collection Challenge on top of it is a major bonus. Event-within-an-event: We've been seeing a lot of these "get out there and play" event-within-an-events, and I think it's a strong plus. One thing Niantic has to work on, though, is not undercutting the main event to give extra bonuses to the weekend event.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Bad trends: This is yet another event with no event-specific wild spawns mentioned in the announcement of the event. It was only the Limited Research Day that had a list of event spawns. This is very unusual for a Pokémon GO event and more unusual still is that it's the second event in a row to do this. Outside of this and the All-Hands Rocket Retreat, I can think of maybe three total events that have done this in my entire time playing the game since launch. Is Niantic that confident in the Season of Alola spawns to just pepper in the costumes, increase the Bunnelby, and not feature more event-specific spawns? Or is it a communication issue, as usual with Niantic? I think events should just be more than adding one or two rare spawns to the normal season spawns, especially if Niantic wants to encourage people to get out there and walk again.

Overall

Though previous years offered stronger Egg-based content, this was a decent Pokémon GO event held up by costumes and the Limited Research Day.