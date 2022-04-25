Pokémon GO Event Review: Sustainability Week 2022
Sustainability Week 2022 is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look back at this event which brought forth the release of Oranguru to see if it redeemed the last few subpart events.
What worked in this Pokémon GO event
- New species and new shiny: We have had a few underwhelming events this month after a pretty exciting March, so it's nice to see an event come out swinging with new releases including a brand new Pokémon and a Shiny drop. Both Oranguru and Cherubi being in the wild was awesome, making this event more fun for those getting out there and hunting.
- Strong wild spawns: Overall, we had a great mixture of spawns. Oranguru and Cherubi of course were the main species to look for, but Trubbish and Ferroseed in the wild is also great. I also thought it was highly worth popping a Mossy Lure to hunt for the Lure-exclusive Alolan Diglett and Nincada.
- Timed Research and Collection Challenge: Alone, Collection Challenges can be underwhelming. Paired with a Timed Research, though, they can add some fun tasks to your gameplay. While the Timed Research was limited to a single day, it gave us a good shot at Cherrim.
- Mossy Lures: In general, I love when events make less popular items useful by spotlighting them. It was also generous of Niantic to give a free Mossy Lure in the shop, which was appreciated.
What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event
- Nothing much to say here! While it wasn't a game-changing event, it was fun, exciting, and well-planned on Niantic's part.
Overall
With the introduction of Oranguru and the Shiny release of Cherubi, this event has quite a lot going for it. It stands head and shoulders above recent events due to those releases as well as strong spawns and both a Timed Research questline and a Collection Challenge that gave Trainers quite a lot to do.