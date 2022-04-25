Pokémon GO Event Review: Sustainability Week 2022

Sustainability Week 2022 is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look back at this event which brought forth the release of Oranguru to see if it redeemed the last few subpart events.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

New species and new shiny: We have had a few underwhelming events this month after a pretty exciting March, so it's nice to see an event come out swinging with new releases including a brand new Pokémon and a Shiny drop. Both Oranguru and Cherubi being in the wild was awesome, making this event more fun for those getting out there and hunting.

Strong wild spawns: Overall, we had a great mixture of spawns. Oranguru and Cherubi of course were the main species to look for, but Trubbish and Ferroseed in the wild is also great. I also thought it was highly worth popping a Mossy Lure to hunt for the Lure-exclusive Alolan Diglett and Nincada.

Timed Research and Collection Challenge: Alone, Collection Challenges can be underwhelming. Paired with a Timed Research, though, they can add some fun tasks to your gameplay. While the Timed Research was limited to a single day, it gave us a good shot at Cherrim.

Mossy Lures: In general, I love when events make less popular items useful by spotlighting them. It was also generous of Niantic to give a free Mossy Lure in the shop, which was appreciated.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing much to say here! While it wasn't a game-changing event, it was fun, exciting, and well-planned on Niantic's part.

Overall

With the introduction of Oranguru and the Shiny release of Cherubi, this event has quite a lot going for it. It stands head and shoulders above recent events due to those releases as well as strong spawns and both a Timed Research questline and a Collection Challenge that gave Trainers quite a lot to do.