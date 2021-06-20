Pokémon GO Event Review: The Solstice Event 2021

The Solstice Event 2021 wraps up in Pokémon GO today. Let's take a look at this short event and see if it was worth playing.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Regigigas: This one is debatable. The Shiny release of Regigigas in Pokémon GO — and, really, the first major Tier Five release of this former Research and EX Raid-exclusive boss — is one of the most exciting raid features in recent memory. The thing is, though, while Niantic has been using the above image of Regigigas to promote the Solstice Event, these releases are actually two separate things. Regigigas will continue on as raid boss for the rest of the month as Pokémon GO carries on to new events. This is a positive footnote in regards to the event, but not really a true aspect of the event.

Creativity: It's cool to see Pokémon GO give different spawns and different raid features to the Northern and Southern hemispheres. This tied into the event's theme nicely.

No new features: Honestly, it was difficult to remember an event was going on. We had no new species released, nothing crazy in raids besides Regigias, no new Shiny released, no event-themed Timed Research. There was no new content offered at all, which is very unusual for a Pokémon GO event. The June events, especially coming off of the incredibly hype May events, have overall been a huge bore.

Overall

I noted before that I feel the seasons have been following an interesting structure: a slow start ramping up to the season's climax in a major event. For the Season of Celebration, the climax was Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. For the Season of Legends, it was Luminous Legends running all through May. For the Season of Discovery, it'll be GO Fest 2021 and surely the subsequent Ultra Bonus content. The Season of Discovery, though, has been remarkably slow, with this event not really offering anything hugely different than the standard spawns besides a Solrock and Lunatone feature. Overall, this one is unfortunately a bit of a miss.