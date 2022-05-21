Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Costumed Pikachu Has Been Revealed

Earlier this year, it was announced that GO Fest 2022 would introduce the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin into Pokémon GO. Those who played the event remotely for the global version of Pokémon GO Fest 2022 would receive Land Forme Shaymin, with those who attend any of the in-person, on-location GO Fest 2022 events catching a Sky Forme Shaymin through Special Research. To celebrate the release of Shaymin, Niantic announced that they would be releasing a special Gracidea Pikachu. Gracidea is the flower in the Pokémon mythos that allows Shaymin to change from Land Forme Shaymin to Sky Forme Shaymin. Though we do not know if there will be any Form Changing for Shaymin in Pokémon GO, we do finally have a visual on this new costumed Pikachu as of this week's blog update. Let's take a look.

Pictured about to the side of Galarian Weezing is the new Costumed Pikachu, Gracidea Pikachu. Similar to Flower Crown Pikachu, the Gracidea flower appears tucked into Pikachu's fur before its left ear.

What I'm personally wondering is when those who don't attend in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events will be able to acquire Sky Forme Shaymin. There is a mysterious event set after all of the announced GO Fests that might give us an answer, as we know very little about it. Here is what Niantic has to say about this Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Finale event:

Bonus: Pokémon GO Fest finale event! A special one-day Pokémon GO Fest finale event will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, featuring new Special Research, exciting Pokémon encounters, and more! Trainers who purchase a ticket for the global Pokémon GO Fest event on June 4, 2022, and June 5, 2022, will be granted a ticket for the finale event at no extra charge. Stand-alone finale tickets will be available at a later date for US$10.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, plus any applicable taxes and fees).