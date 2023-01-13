Pokémon GO Increases Shiny Darumaka Chances During Lunar New Year Pokémon GO is offering increased chances of catching Shiny Darumaka during the upcoming bunny-themed Lunar New Year 2023 Event.

Niantic has announced the details for the upcoming Lunar New Year 2023 event in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2023 Event:

Date and time: Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New Pokémon or Shiny release?: Unfortunately, nothing. There are no new Alolan species, no new Hisuian variants, and no new Shinies being released. This is a bunny-focused Lunar New Year, and both Bunnelby and Buneary have already had their Shinies released. However, we do have increased odds of one specific Shiny catch.

Increased Shiny odds for Darumaka and Lucky Friends: Niantic writes: "It looks like all Trainers' luck will also improve during the event—you'll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Darumaka, an increased chance to receive Lucky Pokémon in trades, and an increased chance to become Lucky Friends!"

Wild spawns: Ponyta, Magmar, Magikarp, Slugma, Numel, Combee, Buneary, Fennekin, and Bunnelby. Flareon and Darumaka will be rare spawns.

7 KM Gift Eggs: Chingling, Riolu, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Scraggy.

Field Research encounters: Charmander, Paras, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Combee, Buneary, Tepig, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Fennekin, Bunnelby, and Litten.

Charmander, Paras, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Combee, Buneary, Tepig, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Fennekin, Bunnelby, and Litten. Raids: Tier One: Hisuian Voltorb, Shinx, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka Tier Three: Flareon, Shuckle, Blaziken, Druddigon, Diggersby. Note that Blaziken can be encountered in its Shiny form since its Mega form was unlocked. Tier Five: Regice Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

Timed Research questline: The "Lucky Wishes" Timed Research will allow Trainers to pick paths that revolve around hatching Eggs, boosting the time of Daily Adventure Incense, or earning Stardust. For me, that's an obvious choice: Daily Adventure Incense boost. There will also be encounters with Magikarp, Azumarill, Combusken, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, and Bunnelby.

Event Bonuses: Increased chances of encountered Shiny Darumaka Increased chance to become Lucky Friends Increased chance for Lucky Trades Double Stardust from opening gives One extra Special Trade per day for a maximum of two per day


