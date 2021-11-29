Pokémon GO Kicks Off GO Battle League Season 10

Niantic has announced the details for GO Battle League Season 10 in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at the season's schedule, the GO Battle Days it will offer, and what Pokémon will be guaranteed encounters.

Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 10 schedule

November 29th – December 13th Great League Great League Remix

December 13th – December 27th Ultra League Ultra League Remix Holiday Cup (begins December 16th)

December 27th – January 10th Master League Master League Classic Holiday Cup (ends December 31st) Triple Stardust will be rewarded from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.

January 10th – January 24 th Great League Sinnoh Cup

24 January 24th – February 7 th Great League Great League Remix

7 November 29th – December 13th Ultra League Ultra League Premier Classic

February 7th – February 21st Master League Master League Premier Classic Love Cup Triple Stardust will be rewarded from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.

February 21st – February 28th Great League Ultra League Master League Johto Cup



Season 10 GO Battle Days

Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Master League and the Master League Classic will be active.

Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Great League and the Sinnoh Cup will be active.

Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Ultra League and the UL Premier Classic will be active.

Niantic writes about the details of GO Battle Days on the official Pokémon GO blog:

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20, for a total of 100 battles. 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 3× Stardust bonus on January 8).

Other details

In addition to all of this, notable details will be that the following encounters will be guaranteed at the following levels:

Rank 1: Pyroar (Male)

Rank 6: Mienfoo

Veteran: Noibat

Expert: Deino

Legend: Pikachu Libre