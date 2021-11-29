Pokémon GO Kicks Off GO Battle League Season 10
Niantic has announced the details for GO Battle League Season 10 in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at the season's schedule, the GO Battle Days it will offer, and what Pokémon will be guaranteed encounters.
Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 10 schedule
- November 29th – December 13th
- Great League
- Great League Remix
- December 13th – December 27th
- Ultra League
- Ultra League Remix
- Holiday Cup (begins December 16th)
- December 27th – January 10th
- Master League
- Master League Classic
- Holiday Cup (ends December 31st)
- Triple Stardust will be rewarded from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.
- January 10th – January 24th
- Great League
- Sinnoh Cup
- January 24th – February 7th
- Great League
- Great League Remix
- November 29th – December 13th
- Ultra League
- Ultra League Premier Classic
- February 7th – February 21st
- Master League
- Master League Premier Classic
- Love Cup
- Triple Stardust will be rewarded from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.
- February 21st – February 28th
- Great League
- Ultra League
- Master League
- Johto Cup
Season 10 GO Battle Days
- Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Master League and the Master League Classic will be active.
- Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Great League and the Sinnoh Cup will be active.
- Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Ultra League and the UL Premier Classic will be active.
Niantic writes about the details of GO Battle Days on the official Pokémon GO blog:
The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20, for a total of 100 battles. 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 3× Stardust bonus on January 8).
Other details
In addition to all of this, notable details will be that the following encounters will be guaranteed at the following levels:
- Rank 1: Pyroar (Male)
- Rank 6: Mienfoo
- Veteran: Noibat
- Expert: Deino
- Legend: Pikachu Libre