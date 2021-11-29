Pokémon GO Kicks Off GO Battle League Season 10

Niantic has announced the details for GO Battle League Season 10 in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at the season's schedule, the GO Battle Days it will offer, and what Pokémon will be guaranteed encounters.

Luxray in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 10 schedule

  • November 29th – December 13th
    • Great League
    • Great League Remix
  • December 13th – December 27th
    • Ultra League
    • Ultra League Remix
    • Holiday Cup (begins December 16th)
  • December 27th – January 10th
    • Master League
    • Master League Classic
    • Holiday Cup (ends December 31st)
      • Triple Stardust will be rewarded from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.
  • January 10th – January 24th
    • Great League
    • Sinnoh Cup
  • January 24th – February 7th
    • Great League
    • Great League Remix
  • November 29th – December 13th
    • Ultra League
    • Ultra League Premier Classic
  • February 7th – February 21st
    • Master League
    • Master League Premier Classic
    • Love Cup
      • Triple Stardust will be rewarded from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.
  • February 21st – February 28th
    • Great League
    • Ultra League
    • Master League
    • Johto Cup

Season 10 GO Battle Days

  • Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Master League and the Master League Classic will be active.
  • Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Great League and the Sinnoh Cup will be active.
  • Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Ultra League and the UL Premier Classic will be active.

Niantic writes about the details of GO Battle Days on the official Pokémon GO blog:

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20, for a total of 100 battles. 4× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 3× Stardust bonus on January 8).

Other details

In addition to all of this, notable details will be that the following encounters will be guaranteed at the following levels:

  • Rank 1: Pyroar (Male)
  • Rank 6: Mienfoo
  • Veteran: Noibat
  • Expert: Deino
  • Legend: Pikachu Libre

