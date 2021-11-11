Pokémon GO Safari Zone St. Louis Make-up Happening This Weekend

Niantic will host the third and final of the 2020 Safari Zone rescheduled events this weekend. Originally planned for spring 2020, Safari Zone St. Louis will happen in Pokémon GO for ticketed players on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday depending on what the original date was purchased last year. This event is not open to new players hoping to purchase tickets and is exclusive to those who were initially preparing to attend in 2020. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Pokémon GO Safari Zone St. Louis:

Other events : The previous two Safari Zone make-ups have replaced all current event features live in the game. The Festival of Lights event will not be playable during the hours in which ticketed players are set to play. However, I cannot confirm whether or not the increased Team GO Rocket activity will change. If Niantic did the right thing here, things should still be increased as normal.

: The previous two Safari Zone make-ups have replaced all current event features live in the game. The Festival of Lights event will not be playable during the hours in which ticketed players are set to play. However, I cannot confirm whether or not the increased Team GO Rocket activity will change. If Niantic did the right thing here, things should still be increased as normal. Guaranteed Shiny: The Special Research will culminate in a guaranteed Shiny Teddiursa.

The Special Research will culminate in a guaranteed Shiny Teddiursa. Remote/in-person: The event will be available in-person as well as remote. The following updates were announced: Safari Zone: St. Louis is now scheduled for Friday, November 12, 2021, to Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Tower Grove Park. Additionally, the start and end times for Safari Zone St. Louis have shifted one hour earlier to provide the best possible on-site experience. Updated event hours are reflected on your ticket. Check the event's website in the coming weeks for more details.

The event will be available in-person as well as remote. The following updates were announced: Costumed Pokémon: Pikachu will be available in the event-exclusive Safari Zone hat. It can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Best of luck to all those playing Pokémon GO Safari Zone: St. Louis. I will be among those trainers playing, so you can expect a review of the event on Bleeding Cool next week.