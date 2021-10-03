Pokémon GO Team GO Rocket Battle Guide: Jessie In October 2021

Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James have returned to Pokémon GO as part of the second Secrets of the Jungle movie tie-in event. With this guide, you can defeat Jessie and win an encounter with a Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Jessie has the exact same line-up in Pokémon GO as the last time she was featured in late 2020. This means that you have another chance to catch her Shiny Shadow Scyther. Her team is:

Slot One: Scyther. Counter Scyther with a fast charged Rock-type attacker such as Rampardos with Rock Slide or Rhyperior with Rock Wrecker.

Slot Two: Ekans. Any Ground-type will make fast work of Ekans. Groudon or Excadrill would both do the trick.

Slot Three: Stantler. This Normal-type Pokémon will fall fast to Fighting-types such as Machamp or Lucario.

Encounter: A Shiny-capable Shadow Scyther is waiting for you after you defeat Jessie.

Compared to Leader battles, these encounters with Jessie and James are pretty easy. Because of this, you don't have to follow the above to a T in order to earn yourself a W. You can go in with a Pokémon that will likely be able to take out their entire teams in one go. Here is my suggested heavy hitter if you want to challenge yourself to defeat Jessie with one Pokémon:

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide or Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker. This Pokémon will tear through Scyther and Rock Slide charges up fast enough that Ekans and Stantler shouldn't be a problem.

You can also take advantage of the Team GO Rocket freeze. They don't attack for a full beat while you're switching Pokémon. Put your battler of choice in your second slot and then, as soon as the battle starts, switch to that Pokémon. That will allow you to hit them without taking any damage for a few taps.