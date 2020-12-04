Pokémon GO Updates Shiny Details For December 2020 Community Day

Niantic has followed up their initial Pokémon GO December 2020 Community Day announcement with full details of this two-day event. Here's what is going down in their annual recap Community Day.

Details of the December 2020 Community Day in Pokémon GO include:

A two-day event with different peak hours for certain species. It will run from Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6 AM to Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 10 PM local time

Throughout the whole event, the following species will spawn more in the wild: Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, Porygon, Seedot, and Piplup.

The following species, all 2019 Community Day Pokémon, will appear in raids: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.

Hatching from 2KM Eggs are: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.

Timed Research for free that will offer an Elite Charged TM.

A $1 Special Research in the shop as per usual.

A Community Day Box for 1,280 PokéCoins including 30 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, one Elite Fast TM, and one Elite Charged TM

Pokémon featured in 2019 and 2020 Community Days, when evolved to their ultimate forms during this weekend, will receive their 2019 and 2020 Community Day moves.

The species who will receive exclusive moves include:

volve Charmeleon to get a Charizard that knows Dragon Breath. Evolve Kakuna to get a Beedrill that knows Drill Run. Evolve Kadabra to get an Alakazam that knows Counter. Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar that knows Shadow Punch. Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperior that knows Rock Wrecker. Evolve Electabuzz to get an Electivire that knows Flamethrower. Evolve Magmar to get a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt. Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados that knows Aqua Tail. Evolve Porygon2 to get a Porygon-Z that knows Tri Attack. Evolve Croconaw to get a Feraligatr that knows Hydro Cannon. Evolve Piloswine to get a Mamoswine that knows Ancient Power. Evolve Grovyle to get a Sceptile that knows Frenzy Plant. Evolve Combusken to get a Blaziken that knows Blast Burn. Evolve Nuzleaf to get a Shiftry that knows Bullet Seed. Evolve Kirlia to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows Synchronoise. Evolve Vigoroth to get a Slaking that knows Body Slam. Evolve Marshtomp to get a Swampert that knows Hydro Cannon. Evolve Vibrava to get a Flygon that knows Earth Power. Evolve Shelgon to get a Salamence that knows Outrage Evolve Grotle to get a Torterra that knows Frenzy Plant. Evolve Monferno to get an Infernape that knows Blast Burn. Evolve Prinplup to get an Empoleon that knows Hydro Cannon.

Now, the specifics for peak hours. From 11 AM – 5 PM on Saturday, December 12th local time, the following bonuses will be in effect:

Pokémon even more boosted in the wild with boosted Shiny odds are Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Seedot, and Piplup.

Double Catch Stardust.

Half Egg Hatch distance.

Mega Gengar Raids will be happening more frequently.

From 11 AM – 5 PM on Sunday, December 13th local time, the following bonuses will be effect:

Even more Pokémon boosted in the wild with boosted Shiny odds are Charmander, Electabuzz, Magmar, Magikarp, and Porygon.

Double Catch Stardust.

Half Egg Hatch distance.

Mega Charizard X Raids will be happening more frequently.

Now, Niantic also included a message to those bummed out that 2018 Community Day moves and features won't be available. They wrote:

Don't worry, Trainers—exclusive attacks featured in 2018 will be available in the future.