Pokémon GO's Strange Eggs: How To Get Them & What They Hatch

For a long time, the only Eggs in Pokémon GO have been 2KM, 5KM, and 10KM Eggs from Pokéstops and 7KM Eggs from Gifts. Now, the new Strange Eggs have been introduced into the game. These 12KM Eggs are available to trainers only in a very specific situation and hatch a small but interesting pool of species. Here's everything you need to know about Strange Eggs.

Here's how to get Strange Eggs in Pokémon GO:

Make sure you have at least one slot of Egg space open in your storage

Turn on your Rocket Radar

Battle and defeat a Team GO Rocket leader

Once you defeat either Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra, your open slot will be filled by the most beautifully designed Egg in Pokémon GO. This vibrant red-spotted Egg is set to hatch Dark-type or Poison-type Pokémon, or Pokémon that will take on that typing later in their evolutionary line. Here is everything that is now known to hatch from Strange Eggs:

Absol – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Deino – Shiny capable, odds not yet known

Larvitar – Shiny capable, full odds

Pawniard

Sandile

Scraggy

Trubbish

Vullaby

So just like the other Egg pools, you have the Pokémon you want to hatch (such as the Shiny-capables or the new releases) and then you have the filler hatches such as Scraggy and Trubbish that were previously available in ways that didn't necessitate walking 12KM. This is the most activity that Pokémon GO has ever asked of trainers to hatch an Egg, but they've cut that down to a much more manageable 2KM with their current 1/4 Egg hatch distance if trainers use Super Incubators.

Eggs have been an unstable aspect of Pokémon GO this year, with some events enriching the hatch pool while the standard hatches have been a bit of a turnoff for what seems like most players. Niantic is surely taking a gamble by introducing three new Egg-only species, but the manner in which Strange Eggs are achieved adds a fun element of battle and reward to Pokémon GO that I personally find to be a welcome change.