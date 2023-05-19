Pokémon HOME Enables Scarlet & Violet Connectivity On May 23rd Pokémon HOME users will soon be able to connect Pokémon Scarlet & Violet to the system, adding to the synergy of it all.

The Pokémon Company has a new update on the way for Pokémon HOME as they will enable players to access Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet on May 23rd. The system's next update, 3.0.0., will drop on that date and enable transfers from both games for the first time, which will allow you to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version. We got more details below of everything you'll experience with this update as they have made the HOME version more accessible to all-things Pokémon.