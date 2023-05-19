Pokémon HOME Enables Scarlet & Violet Connectivity On May 23rd
Pokémon HOME users will soon be able to connect Pokémon Scarlet & Violet to the system, adding to the synergy of it all.
The Pokémon Company has a new update on the way for Pokémon HOME as they will enable players to access Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet on May 23rd. The system's next update, 3.0.0., will drop on that date and enable transfers from both games for the first time, which will allow you to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version. We got more details below of everything you'll experience with this update as they have made the HOME version more accessible to all-things Pokémon.
- Convert Pokémon HOME Points into LP (League Points): Players will be able to exchange Pokémon HOME Points, which they receive based on the number of Pokémon in their Boxes, for LP that they can use in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
- View Game-Specific Details: Players will be able to change a Pokémon's summary page to display information from other games the Pokémon has been in. Additionally, in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME, the summary page of Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Bank will now show its stats and information as they were in Pokémon Bank.[2]
- Changing Moves: From version 3.0.0 onward, when bringing a Pokémon from Pokémon HOME into a linked game, players will be able to change the moves it knows from among a list of moves it has learned up to that point.[3] This will allow players to have their Pokémon know moves before moving it out of Pokémon HOME.
- Added Challenges and Stickers: If certain challenges are completed in the mobile device version, you can obtain stickers as rewards. You can use the stickers you obtain to customize your profile, so be sure to complete all sorts of challenges to create designs that are uniquely "you"!
- Bring Along Gimmighoul (Roaming Form): Players will be able to bring Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) from Pokémon GO into Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet via Pokémon HOME.