Pokémon Legends: Z-A Releases New Overview Video

Check out the latest video for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, as we get a proper overview of the game ahead of its launch this month

Article Summary Watch the new Pokémon Legends: Z-A overview trailer, highlighting fresh gameplay and features.

Explore Lumiose City, meet new characters, and choose Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile as your starter.

Battle with real-time combat, Mega Evolutions, and new mechanics debuting in the Pokémon RPG series.

Compete nightly in the Z-A Royale, climb ranks, complete challenges, and strive to become the top Trainer.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, as we get a better overview of the game ahead of launch. This is over six minutes' worth of footage from the game, giving you a better idea of what's to come in this all-new version of the franchise. Complete with a new storyline, new Pokémon to catch, new challenges, new enemies, and new mechanics not seen in previous entries. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on October 16 for Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Lumiose City—a home for people and Pokémon alike. Here, thanks to an urban redevelopment plan driven by Quasartico Inc., the lush greenery of verdant parks and natural vistas intermingles with facilities made using the latest cutting-edge technology. A lot has changed here since the days of the Pokémon X and Pokémon Y games! Choose Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile as your first partner Pokémon, and then set off on a grand adventure! Your journey will take you to all manner of sights in the streets arrayed around Prism Tower, including shops, restaurants, and places called wild zones—where Pokémon roam free. As you catch, train, and battle Pokémon, there will be plenty of people to meet too—like AZ, the enigmatic owner of Hotel Z.

Catch, battle, and Mega Evolve—all in real time!

Step onto the battlefield and command your Pokémon directly—there are no turns! For the first time in the Pokémon RPG series, Trainers and their Pokémon can both move around in real-time battles, and your Pokémon will unleash their moves when you tell them to. Strategically swapping out your Pokémon and accounting for each move's timing and area of effect will greatly help you in this new style of battle. Once you obtain a Mega Ring and a Pokémon's Mega Stone, you can harness the power of Mega Evolution! Temporarily unleash your Pokémon's hidden energy to transform its appearance, greatly enhance its capabilities, and perhaps even change its type. Mega Evolution might just be the key to overcoming your toughest challenges!

Compete in the Z-A Royale and try to become the strongest Pokémon Trainer in town. You're invited to join the Z-A Royale, a competition for Pokémon Trainers to test their skills and determine who's strongest. Each night, a battle zone for the competition will appear. Prepare yourself by spending the day in wild zones, catching and training Pokémon, then venture into the battle zone and take on other Trainers. Be strategic and complete bonus card challenges as you battle to speed up your climb from Rank Z to Rank A. Reach the top, and you might just have a wish granted!

