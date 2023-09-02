Posted in: DeNA, Games, Mobile Games, Pokémon Masters | Tagged: pokemon, Pokemon Masters EX, the pokemon company

Pokémon Masters EX Celebrates Its Four-Year Anniversary

Celebrate the Four-Year Anniversary of Pokémon Masters EX with three new added champions and a ton of events to take part in.

The Pokémon Company and developer DeNA have released a new update for Pokémon Masters EX, celebrating the game's Four-Year Anniversary. Along with the usual kind of festivities you see added cosmetically to the game, the team has added new battling mechanics, events, giveaways, and log-in bonuses, and three new champions and creatures for Red, Leaf, and Blue. All three duos are Master sync pairs, which means they automatically possess master passive skills that provide boosts to the entire team. They're also the first sync pairs to have the newly introduced EX Role, and if their Role is upgraded to 6★ EX, they'll gain a powered-up sync move as well. We got the details below for all of the anniversary additions.

Pokémon Masters EX New Champions

Red (Champion) & Articuno are an Ice-type sync pair with the Kanto Spirit master passive skill, which powers up the Sp. Atk of all allied sync pairs while reducing any Sp. Atk damage taken. This duo can also unleash Frozen Wings Ice Beam, a powerful attack that freezes the opponent and negates any damage-reducing or critical hit-protecting passive skills they might possess. This sync pair will be available to add to players' teams via the Red Master Fair Scout, available now through October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

are an Ice-type sync pair with the Kanto Spirit master passive skill, which powers up the Sp. Atk of all allied sync pairs while reducing any Sp. Atk damage taken. This duo can also unleash Frozen Wings Ice Beam, a powerful attack that freezes the opponent and negates any damage-reducing or critical hit-protecting passive skills they might possess. This sync pair will be available to add to players' teams via the Red Master Fair Scout, available now through October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Leaf (Champion) & Moltres are a Fire-type sync pair that possesses the Kanto Pride master passive skill, which powers up the physical attacks of all allied sync pairs while reducing any physical damage taken. This sync pair can also use Fiery Wings Flare Blitz, a formidable attack that makes the weather sunny and may leave the target burned. Leaf (Champion) & Moltres will be available to add to players' teams via the Leaf Master Fair Scout from August 29 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time through October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

are a Fire-type sync pair that possesses the Kanto Pride master passive skill, which powers up the physical attacks of all allied sync pairs while reducing any physical damage taken. This sync pair can also use Fiery Wings Flare Blitz, a formidable attack that makes the weather sunny and may leave the target burned. Leaf (Champion) & Moltres will be available to add to players' teams via the Leaf Master Fair Scout from August 29 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time through October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Blue (Champion) & Zapdos are an Electric-type sync pair that can deploy moves like Thundering Wings Roost, a devastating attack that also restores the HP of all sync pairs on a player's team by approximately 30%. This sync pair will be available to add to players' teams via the Blue Master Fair Scout from August 31 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time through October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Four-Year Anniversary Additions

An in-game story event titled Neo Champions: Three Trainers, Three Minds featuring these three sync pairs is also available from now until October 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Take part in the adventure with the Pallet Town Trio of Red, Leaf, and Blue.

The Villain Arc Concludes: The conclusion of the Main Story mode's Villain Arc takes place with the addition of The Final Chapter, available now for players to experience. Witness the epic conclusion to an original story that's seen iconic villains – like Team Rocket's Giovanni, from the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, Alola, and Galar regions.

The conclusion of the Main Story mode's Villain Arc takes place with the addition of The Final Chapter, available now for players to experience. Witness the epic conclusion to an original story that's seen iconic villains – like Team Rocket's Giovanni, from the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, Alola, and Galar regions. More Ways to Earn Trainers & Pokémon: With multiple opportunities to add sync pairs to players' teams, there's no better time to try Pokémon Masters EX – or jump back in! Victor & Spectrier: Players will be able to add this Ghost-type sync pair to their teams by completing the first Story level in Special Sync Pair Event: Victor & Spectrier, available from now until September 29 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Victor & Spectrier are the first sync pair with the Field role, allowing them to apply a battlefield effect that powers up Ghost-type attacks the first time they use their sync move. Obtain Up To 100 Sync Pairs At No Cost: Players that log in to the game from now until September 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will obtain a 10-Pair Scout Ticket, which can be exchanged for 10 sync pair scouts. Players can log in daily for ten days during the event to collect up to ten 10-Pair Scout Tickets, enough for 100 sync pair scouts. 10-Pair Scout Tickets must be used by September 21 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

With multiple opportunities to add sync pairs to players' teams, there's no better time to try Pokémon Masters EX – or jump back in! Earn Up to 4,000 Gems via Log-In Bonuses: In celebration of the Four-Year Anniversary, all players that log in for seven days from now until September 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time can receive up to 4,000 Gems, enough to add up to 14 sync pairs to players' teams.

