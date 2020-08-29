Pokémon Masters EX Celebrates The Game's One-Year Anniversary

Along with a new name change, DeNA will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of Pokémon Masters EX with some new additions. We have the full details for you below along with some screenshots of the game and a new CGI trailer. But the shorthand is that you're getting a new game mode with the Championship Stadium, you can get ip for 6,000 gems in bonuses, there will be a special event for three types of basic creatures, certain pair syncs will be able to get higher potentials, and a few iconic trainers have now entered the game. Best of luck to you and your Pokémon in this new update!

New Game Mode – Champion Stadium: The Kanto Challenge has begun! In the Champion Stadium, players can take on Lance, Lorelei, Bruno, and Agatha of the Kanto Elite Four, as well as the Kanto Champion, Blue. The true challenge of this game mode lies in having to defeat them all in five consecutive battles with a limited number of sync pairs. Once a sync pair has participated in a battle, it can not battle again while the challenge is underway, making it crucial for players to have an arsenal of powerful sync pairs. The Champion Stadium is available now to players who have completed Chapter 10 of the Main Story. In the future, Elite Four members and Champions from other regions of the Pokémon world will also come to the Champion Stadium.

Iconic Trainers Don Their Sygna Suits – Red & Charizard, Blue & Blastoise, Leaf & Venusaur: Sygna Suits are special outfits that Trainers can wear into battle on the island of Pasio. Sygna Suit versions of Blue and Leaf will make their debut in the game, while Sygna Suit Red will return for the first time since the game's Six-Months Celebration in February 2020. All three sync pairs will be available to add to players' teams via their own character-specific sync pair scouts, available now until September 27 at 10:59PM Pacific Time. Each of these three sync pairs possess the skill to mega-evolve during battle, as well as the ability to increase their Potential rating from 5★ to 6★ EX, an ability otherwise only shared by Rosa & Snivy at this time. A new trailer highlighting Sygna Suit versions of Red & Charizard, Blue & Blastoise, and Leaf & Venusaur can be found here on the official Pokémon Masters YouTube channel.

Professor Oak &aMew Return: When Professor Oak & Mew first debuted during the Six- Months Celebration in February 2020 and were available to add to players' teams, this was the first time ever that players could battle as Professor Oak. In celebration of the game's one-year anniversary, Professor Oak & Mew will return to the game until further notice, joining players' teams once they complete Chapter 2 of the Main Story.

Certain Sync Pairs Can Now Reach 6★ EX Potential: Until now, sync pairs could only reach a 5★ Potential rating. With the game's one-year anniversary update, certain sync pairs can now reach a 6★ EX Potential rating, which increases the strength of their sync moves and also provides them with an optional new EX-style outfit to wear. The sync pairs that can currently increase their Potential rating to 6★ EX include Sygna Suit Red & Charizard, Sygna Suit Blue & Blastoise, Sygna Suit Leaf & Venusaur, and Rosa & Snivy. More sync pairs will be able to increase their Potential rating to a 6★ EX in the future.

One-Year Anniversary Bonuses – Receive up to 6,000 Gems: Players that have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story can receive up to 6,000 Gems, enough to add up to 20 sync pairs to their teams, by participating in a number of login challenges available from now until September 13 at 10:59PM Pacific time. Players that login to the game a single time during this period will receive a one-year anniversary bonus of 3,000 Gems. Players can also receive up to an additional 3,000 Gems if they login to the game every day during this period.