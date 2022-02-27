Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Revealed For Nintendo Switch

This morning, The Pokémon Company revealed two new games on the way for 2022 with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The news came at the end of their latest "Presents" livestream, where they basically laid out their plans for the rest of 2022. Like other dual-titles, these will be released together sometime in the latter half of the year. But let's be real, we know they're coming out sometime in November to get as many holiday sales as possible. Much like the most recently released Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you're getting a 3D world to explore with three starter creatures to choose from before venturing off to collect more and do battle with whatever villainous sources are controlling this new area.

The company also revealed three new Starter creatures for your journey as these will be a part of the long-rumored Generation 9 on the way. Based on the colors and designs of each one, it looks like we're getting the standard array of starter sets as we have a Grass Type (named Sprigatito), a Fire Type (named Fuecoco), and a Water Type (named Quaxly) to choose from. All three of these are absolutely cute and adorable in their own ways, especially the duck on the end who looks like they're wearing a hat made of its own feathers.

Based on some of the images we're seeing in the trailer below, our best guess is that whatever world these two games are based on, it appears to have a very European influence as a lot of the homes and buildings throughout this little preview have small notes of designs found throughout middle and western Europe. We'll probably find out more this summer when E3 rolls around, but for now, kick back and enjoy the presentation of the next two titles.