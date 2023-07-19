Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Sleep, the pokemon company

Pokémon Sleep Is Now Available In The United States

The Pokémon Company announced this week they have made Pokémon Sleep available in the United States, for both iOS and Android.

The Pokémon Company officially announced this afternoon that they have made Pokémon Sleep available for mobile in the United States. If you've forgotten all about this app, don't worry; so did a lot of people after it was announced and released in Japan, but didn't have a target date set for the West until recently. This is the app that takes your sleep cycle and turns it into a game. Much like how Pokémon GO was partially designed to get you out and active, this game is designed to help you get a better night's sleep while also collecting creatures around your Snorlax. We got more info on the game below as it is available to download right now!

"Do you find yourself struggling to get energized in the morning? Has the same old bedtime routine grown tiresome? Now, you can turn your sleep into entertainment with Pokémon Sleep! Playing this game is simple: just place your smartphone by your pillow, then go to sleep. Just like that, waking up in the morning becomes something to look forward to! Your adventure takes place on a small island where you'll carry out research on how Pokémon sleep. You'll work with large Snorlax who live on the island and Neroli, a professor who's studying Pokémon sleep styles."

To play Pokémon Sleep, players place their smartphone device or Pokémon GO Plus + by their pillow and go to sleep¹. When they wake up, they can check the results of the sleep tracking, study the sleep styles of the Pokémon that have appeared, and work together with Pokémon sleep researcher Professor Neroli to record them in the Sleep Style Dex. The more sleep players get, and the greater Snorlax's Drowsy Power becomes, the more Pokémon and sleep styles they can discover. The Pokémon GO Plus + device is also now available at participating retailers. Players who connect their Pokémon GO Plus + device with Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon GO can earn various in-game bonuses, including meeting a nightcap-wearing Pikachu in Pokémon Sleep and Special Research in Pokémon GO that may lead to encountering a Snorlax wearing a nightcap."

