Pokémon TCG: 1st Edition Dark Charizard Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, 1st Edition copy of Dark Charizard from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Rocket expansion set up for auction! Most people in this line of collectible items would give an arm and a leg for a Charizard card, but with a Charizard as twisted as this one, that might just actually be able to be arranged! That's a joke, of course, but what isn't a joke is how sought-after a card like this is in the context of the Pokémon TCG. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, October 12th, to place a bid on this fantastic copy of an iconic Pokémon card.

According to the item's auction listing as seen on Heritage Auction's website:

Featured on here is a Pokémon that is considered to be one of, if not the most popular Pokémon in the entire series, Charizard! The Rocket set introduced Dark Pokémon to the Trading Card Game and you can clearly see here that Dark Charizard is not a Pokémon that you should mess with. The menacing look on Dark Charizard will make anybody freeze in fear. Furthermore, this card comes to you with a Near Mint Grade 7. The artwork is by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to bid on this awesome and powerful trading card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, October 12th, to do so. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!