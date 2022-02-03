Pokémon TCG Announces Special Pokémon GO Set Coming In June 2022

A new Pokémon TCG set has been announced and it may surprise fans of the franchise. This set, titled Pokémon GO, will be made in collaboration with Niantic Labs based on their iconic mobile game. We don't have much information to share regarding the contents of the set, but looking at the pack art gives us quite a few hints. Let's get into the details.

Niantic announced the collaboration over on the official Pokémon GO blog, writing:

This summer, a collaboration between the Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon GO will be released! The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion will feature cards themed after the popular mobile game. You can get an early look at the expansion's package design below. More details will be released soon, so make sure to check back for the latest updates. For more information about the Pokémon Trading Card Game, please visit the official Pokémon TCG website. Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change.

Now, there are a few things that we can infer about this set based on the pack art as well as news that has previously come out about the Pokémon TCG:

It was announced earlier that a special TCG set would be released in June 2022. Special sets (sets without booster boxes that come in branded products only and don't have the name of the current series block, in this case, Sword & Shield, as part of the title) are generally released in the fall. It is almost certain that this Pokémon GO set will be released in June 2022 as an additional special set with the normal special set for 2022 releasing in the fall.

The pack art shows Mewtwo, Pikachu, Blissey, Larvitar, Gyarados, Conkeldurr, and Aimpom. These are likely to be featured on cards in the set. Will Mewtwo be the main chase card?

The pack art also seems to show graphics using Niantic's AR GO Snapshots, or at least artwork inspired by that aspect of Pokémon GO. It is likely that the cards will uniformly use this style.