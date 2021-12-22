When Will This New Pikachu VMAX Arrive To The English Pokémon TCG?

A new Pikachu VMAX has been revealed. This card will be released in Japan's February 2022 installment of the magazine CoroCoro. This comes after previous news that CoroCoro would be releasing their own version of Japan's Start Deck 100 products with promo cards featuring a unique Eevee V and Pikachu V. I reported on that back in November. When those cards surfaced, many English-language Pokémon TCG collectors had the same question that I'm posing now: When will these cards come to international audiences? Both Pikachu and Eevee are excessively popular Pokémon so one would expect the Pokémon TCG to make the most out of every piece of artwork that includes these iconic species, but the fact of the matter is that we just don't know. CoroCoro promos don't always make it over to English-language releases. A prominent example of a card that never made it over is the beautiful Shiny Mew that came out during the Neo era in May 2001's issue of CoroCoro. (Check it out here.) Personally, I do think that we will end up seeing these cards in English, but as of now, we know precious little about upcoming 2022 English releases. Let's take a look at what we do know.

Regarding English-language Pokémon TCG releases, here is what we know about 2022:

January 3rd, 2022: The Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon VMAX Premium Collections with the Alternate Arts cut from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies hit retail shelves. These products debuted on The Pokémon Center briefly in December 2021 before selling out, but their retail date was delayed one month.

February 12th, 2022: Pre-release weekend for Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars begins.

February 25th, 2022: The official release date of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. This set is thought to adapt Japan's January set Star Birth, which focuses on Arceus and Charizard. It will have a Trainer Gallery subset of Character Cards. It is unknown if it will pull Character Cards from Japan's December 2021 VMAX Climax set or February 2022's Battle Legion.

First quarter of 2022: A V Battle Deck featuring Lycanroc and Corviknight arrives. Those two Black Star Promos will be the only new cards.

A V Battle Deck featuring Lycanroc and Corviknight arrives. Those two Black Star Promos will be the only new cards. June 2022: A special English set will be released. This is likely to be an adaptation of VMAX Climax and/or Battle Legion. Personally, I think it'd be the perfect place to drop these CoroCoro promos.