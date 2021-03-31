Pokémon TCG Announces Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign Products

The Pokémon TCG has announced the next official Sword & Sheild-era expansion. Chilling Reign, which will primarily adapt the Japanese-language sets Matchless Fighter, Silver Lance, and Jet Black Poltergeist into English will hit shelves June 18th, 2021. This will be the sixth Sword & Shield-branded expansion, following up on Battle Styles which was released this month.

The above pack art gives a good idea of what the set will feature. Though a card list has not yet been revealed, the Japanese set Matchless Fighter includes stunning V, Full Art, and Alternate Art cards featuring the Galarian Birds. We are likely to see these cards show up in the set, as Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres feature on the pack art along with both Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex. So far, we can confirm strange from the Pokémon Company International that Chilling Reign will include:

Over 190 cards

70 new cards featuring the Rapid Strike or Single Strike mechanic introduced to the Pokémon TCG in Battle Styles

Calyrex V and VMAX cards

Eight Pokémon VMAX

15 Pokémon V

26 Full Art Pokémon V

28 Trainer cards

13 Full Art Trainer Supporter cards

Three new Special Energy cards

In addition to the set information, the Pokémon TCG's confirmed product line includes booster packs with five different artworks and two different Elite Trainer Boxes featuring Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex respectively. As with all recent expansions, Pokémon TCG will release Build & Battle Boxes featuring four packs of Chilling Reign, one of four promo cards from the Sword & Shield Promos set, and a 23-card Evolution Pack starting on June 5th ahead of the set's release.

Other sources have obtained products that include:

A three-pack blister with a holographic Snorlax promo

A three-pack blister with a holographic Eevee promo, making this the third Pokémon TCG set in a row to feature an Eevee promo prominently

A one-pack blister with a holographic Phanpy promo

A three-pack blister with a holographic Morpeko promo

A mini-portfolio

As Chilling Reign gets closer, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report on this exciting new expansion.