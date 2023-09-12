Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Naoyo Kimura, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon Trading Card Game

Pokémon TCG Artist Spotlight: Naoyo Kimura – Modern Part 2

Our 4-part Pokémon TCG Artist Spotlight: Naoyo Kimura series concludes with Kimura's cards from the Sword & Shield & Scarlet & Violet eras.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight Naoyo Kimura. This will be a four-part series showing Naoyo Kimura's work over the years, including their vintage, classic, and modern work. First, we began with Kimura's iconic debut during the vintage era, which you can read here. Then, we moved to the classic era as they illustrated their first Secret Rare card. Read about it here. Last time, we focused on Kimura's work from the modern era. Now today, finally, we wrap up with Kimura's most recent cards.

Now, we move into the Sword & Shield era. This Galar-themed era was defined by Alternate Arts, which became the chase cards of the entire series block. Interestingly, while Naoyo Kimura did illustrate one of the first Alternate Arts in the hobby, which we covered in last week's piece of the Sun & Moon era, we did not get to see any of this highly sought-after card type from Kimura during Sword & Shield. However, Kimura's skills remained every bit as strong as seen on cards such as Glameow from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Chimecho from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The one card where we saw Kimura step outside of the standard commons, uncommons, and rares was the Light Toxtricity card. This card was a special SWSH Black Star Promo released as part of the 25th Anniversary wave, which saw Kimura illustrate this Galarian species using the old Light mechanic from the Neo days.

We are now in the Scarlet & Violet era, which has continued to showcase Nimura's illustrative style and light touch. So far, standouts include Sprigatito from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, Raichu from Scarlet & Violet – 151, and Jirachi from Japan's Raging Surf, which will likely be adapted in the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

