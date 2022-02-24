Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Pull Rate Quest Part Three

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, is seen because it has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Box Breakdown

Overall number of Holos or above: 16

Overall number of Ultra Rares or above: 9

Overall number of Trainer Gallery subset cards: 4

What we got

Holo Rares: 7

Pokémon-V: 5

Pokémon-VMAX: 1

Pokémon-VSTAR: 0

Full Art Pokémon: 1

Alternate Arts: 0

Full Art Trainers: 1

Rainbow Rares: 1

Gold Secret Rares: 0

Character Cards: 4

Character Super Rares: 0

Black and Gold VMAXes: 0

In my opinion, the best kind of Pokémon TCG box that you can ask for is one with three cards that show up past the standard Trainer section of the set. That includes Full Arts, Alternate Arts, Full Art Trainers, Rainbow Rares, and Gold Secret Rares. This box hit that and did it in a dynamic way, with the Arceus V Full Art, the Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter, and the Cynthia's Ambition Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter. The Marnie Full Art, in particular, makes this box, as it is one of the most valuable and sought-after cards of the set. The Aggron VMAX is also a relatively big hit as I've personally noted that VMAXes are far harder to pull in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars than previous sets, mostly because there are so few of them. The only weakness of this box is that the Trainer Gallery subset didn't include anything above the Character Card rarity.