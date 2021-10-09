Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Early Opening: Dark Sylveon V Box

Today, the Pokémon TCG will release its landmark 25th Anniversary expansion, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. I am thrilled to tell you that the Pokémon Company reached out to me with a celebratory box for the occasion in exchange for an honest review of the set. Starting today, I will open every product sent and give you my take. The first product I opened was the Dark Sylveon V Tin so let's see how the Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection: Dark Sylveon V box compares.

It's the same! These two products ended up including the exact same packs and promo with one major exception that may make some collectors gravitate toward this Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection: Dark Sylveon V box over the tin. It includes:

Dark Sylveon V Promo

Jumbo Sylveon V Promo

Four packs of Celebrations

One pack of Battle Styles

One pack of Vivid Voltage

The tin did not include the jumbo version of Dark Sylveon so, if that is a big sell for you, you know which way to go. Now, if you get the box but not the tin, there isn't anything included in the tin that you're missing. I would recommend getting one of the two Dark Sylveon V products and then moving on to another Celebrations product, as there are so many great collections with such interesting and unique promos here.

As far as the opening, the pulls continue to be absolute fire. I maintain my stance that a pack with a hit (either a Classic Collection hit or an Ultra Rare hit in the final slot) is more common than a dud pack. In this box, I was able to pull two Classic Collection cards, with my second Base Set Blastoise and my first Team Magma's Groudon, as well as a card that had been evading me for some time: the Surfing Pikachu VMAX.