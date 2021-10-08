Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Opening: Dragapult Prime Collection

Tomorrow, the Pokémon TCG will release its landmark 25th Anniversary expansion, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. I am thrilled to tell you that the Pokémon Company reached out to me with a celebratory box for the occasion in exchange for an honest review of the set. Starting today, I will open every product sent and give you my take. Now, let's get into a Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection: Dragapult Prime.

Now that I've opened multiple Pokémon TCG: Celebrations products, I'm going to speak less about the set and more about the specific product to help collectors make decisions. The Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection: Dragapult Prime includes:

two Celebrations packs

one Vivid Voltage

Dragapult Prime promo

Dragapult card binder

This is the lowest number of Celebrations packs you can get in any product. Here's what it comes down to for those considering buying this product: the excellent promo and the subpar binder. If you want the promo, this is a box you should get. The binder doesn't add to the product the way that the Pikachu figure adds to its box or the Pikachu enamel pin adds to its box, because those are premium products and the binder is not. The binder isn't side-loading and holds a small number of cards, so if you're looking to really protect your cards as a serious collector, this isn't the move. It's a nice-looking binder that I'd use for doubles, but it doesn't end up being a major sell for the product. The promo does, because I love Dragapult and the card perfectly recreates the Prime mechanic's in-your-face visuals. I do wish we had two more packs of Celebrations in here, though, to make this on par with other, similar boxes.

Overall, despite having a strong promo, this is the weakest Pokémon TCG: Celebrations product due to the binder being the focus of the box rather than a good number of packs. I don't recommend against the product at all, but if you're looking to open packs, the two here may just be a tease.