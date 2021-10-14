Pokémon TCG Celebrations Product Review: Lance's Charizard V Box

The Pokémon TCG has released its landmark 25th Anniversary expansion, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now that I've opened and reviewed most of the products, let's get into one of the ones I've yet to crack: Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection: Lance's Charizard V.

After this product, there will be only one product associated with Pokémon TCG: Celebrations that I have yet to open: the as-of-yet unreleased Ultra Premium Collection. (This excludes products that are variants of others, as Walmart, for example, repackages this product in tin form and Gamestop merges it with the Dark Sylveon V collection to form the V Memories box.) This the Dark Sylveon V, the promo with this box pairs an old concept with a new mechanic. The _____'s Pokémon style of card debuted in the original WOTC Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge series. The Pokémon TCG resurrects this style here and pairs it with the Pokémon-V mechanic, which makes for a marriage between the new and the classic, which is what Celebrations is all about. The artwork reminds me a lot of the anime, which I thought was a nice touch.

Inside, you can find the same content as the Dark Sylveon V box that I opened:

Lance's Charizard V Promo

Jumbo Lance's Charizard V Promo

Four packs of Celebrations

One pack of Battle Styles

One pack of Vivid Voltage

This time around, as I've now opened quite a bit of Celebrations, the main draw for me was the promo. That is something you'll fnd the more you open of the set: with such a small number of cards that can be pulled, you'll begin to stop expecting new cards from a small number of packs. For the price point, though, the number of packs seems correct and I'd rank this high up there among the list of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations products due to that as well as the strength of the promo.

Now, I ended up pleasantly surprised by this box! My first round of openings got me close to completion of the set, with only one card missing from the main set (the elusive Gold Shiny Mew) and a handful from the Classic Collection. I did end up pulling one of my remaining Classic Collection cards and indeed one of my main chases, with the Mew ex. This card looks incredible with the texture and the holofoil print, which I must reiterate is way better-looking in person. Don't judge this set from opening videos you've seen. The tactile nature of the cards and the way the holo pattern glistens over the grooved surface of the cards gives them an incredibly premium feel.