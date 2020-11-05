Pokémon TCG Debuts Play! Pokémon Team Challenge Virtual Tournament

The Pokémon TCG has announced a new virtual tournament for players of the trading card game. This digital competition, the Play! Pokémon Team Challenge, will begin on December 5th, 2020, and is set to last for over six months. We have the full details of this new venture below.

The Pokémon TCG announced today the following details for the upcoming Play! Pokémon Team Challenge:

Registration is set for late November on the official webpage.

Players must find participating stores using the Play! Pokémon store finder.

The first stage of the competition, which will conclude on February 28th, 2021, will see stores hold Qualifier tournaments. The champions of those will then form a team to represent their store.

Then, the store teams will compete against each other in a three-versus-three round-robin competition. Teams will initially battle teams from nearby locations but can expand to national and even global competition as they progress. This elimination bracket will last until March 20th, 2021.

The Grand Final battle will take place between the top stores' teams in May 2021.

Format: "The initial round of the Team Challenge will use the 2021 Standard format, including the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Vivid Voltage expansion. The format will be updated to include new expansions as they launch."

The Pokémon TCG offered the following additional information regarding eligible locations:

North America: Canada, United States of America (including Puerto Rico) Europe: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil (age 18 or older), Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Urugua Oceania: Australia, New Zealand

In a changing world, the Pokémon TCG's new venture seeks to promote gameplay while maintaining safety. As news comes in, Bleeding Cool will report on Play! Pokémon Team Challenge and all other Pokémon news.