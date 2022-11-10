Battlefield 2042 Announces Free Access Period In December

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed they will be holding a special free access period for Battlefield 2042 to run in early December. Players who have not had a chance to try the game out yet, or possibly skipped over it when it first game out, now have a chance to try everything from the first three seasons completely free for a limited time. Much like other free periods, if you decide to buy it after you play, your progress will be saved to your account. We have the rundown of how this will play out below as it will all take place across multiple platforms next month.

"Players can log in during the Free Access periods to earn the Battlefield 2042 Welcome Pack, including a collection of new cosmetics, as well as instant access to the Season 1 and 2 Specialists, Lis and Crawford – giving players a total of 13 Specialists to choose from! Over 15 maps will be available, including four reworked battlefields from 2042's launch. Additionally, more than 100 weapons and gadgets, and 40+ powerful vehicles can be found and utilized across six unique game modes. All standard Battle Pass content tiers can be unlocked while playing for free, and players can purchase a Premium Battle Pass to access even more tiers. Players who decide to buy Battlefield 2042 will have their in-game purchases and earned progression carry over."

Battlefield 2042 Free Access Time Periods:

Xbox: Download and play free from December 1, 12:01 AM PT – December 4, 11:59 PM PT.

Steam: Download and play free from December 1, 10 AM PT – December 5, 10 AM PT.

PlayStation: Download and play free from December 16, 8 AM PT – December 23, 8 AM PT.

Upcoming Battlefield 2042 Updates

"Today's development update video provides a glimpse at what is to come in the next two Battlefield 2042 seasons, with the most major update being the Specialist rework – coming later in Season 3. The team has been working on assigning each Specialist to one of four recognizable Classes, as well as redefining the gear and equipment they'll have access to. The development update video also dives into detail on the plethora of new content coming with the upcoming seasons, including video flyovers of the upcoming reworks to Manifest and Breakaway. The team also highlights some of the new Vault Weapons in the works that players will be able to earn during Season 3."